Stop Everything—Spearmint Tea Could Be the Cure for Acne!

Maya Kruchankova/shutterstockWhen a breakout emerges, we are often willing to trek through the pits of fire and depths of the ocean to terminate it. From scorchingly acidic face peels to popping in a plethora of pills, the surplus of acne remedies out there promising to rid your face of pustules in a questionably short amount of time is abundant—and can leave us doing the strangest things to follow them. (We’re still skeptical about poking needles through our zits). Luckily, the newest acne claim won’t have you doing anything bizarre or pride-demanding; in fact, it’s the simplest one we’ve heard in a while.

This easy fix for all your hormonal woes mandates a rather pleasant remedy; all the no-fuss solution entails is downing a soothing cup of spearmint tea a day. Don’t miss these other 22 benefits of tea.

It all stems back to a Reddit user who posted to the sub-Reddit Skincare Addiction with the claim that her hormonal acne was cured by drinking a cup a day: “Can we talk about spearmint? I have been drinking 1 cup of spearmint tea every evening for several months and the results are incredible. I have not had a single zit, which confirms that my acne is hormonal. I have tried researching this further, but there is very limited information and most of it has to do with treating Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which I do not have. In my understanding it reduces androgens circulating in the blood and probably is not helpful to men.”

The page soon blew up with other fellow Redditors, who have since attested to the idea with their own personal success stories. One user posted, “I’ve been using spearmint tea (Traditional Medicinals brand) for several months and I have stopped experiencing the hormonal breakouts I used to get on my chin and I’m inclined to believe that the spearmint tea is effective for me.”

Before you start raising questions (we did too), the theory is backed by scientific findings. Spearmint is linked to significant anti-androgen effects, which is a scientific way of saying that the male hormones that contribute to acne in women are lessened, giving them little leeway to flare up. Furthermore, the powerful plant have been proven to contain anti-inflammatory properties and destroy disease-inducing bacteria and yeast on the skin.

If you’re still not swayed, its impressive benefits span beyond skin care as well. People also praise the plant for its ability to soothe indigestion, improve the immune system, protect against fungal infections, and lower inflammation.

Suffice it to say, although this technique may not be as effective if your acne is hygienic, cystic, or genetics-related, it can be a good way to pinpoint the cause of your breakouts if you’re unsure. If the case is indeed hormonal, spearmint tea should be able to mollify the problem. (If you do have cystic acne, here’s how to get rid of it quick.)

So instead of smearing white toothpaste all over your face at night and looking like a blotchy geisha, try switching your morning cup of coffee to a cup of spearmint tea. Even if it doesn’t work, at least you’ll have cut down your caffeine intake. Here are 11 ways to make your coffee habit healthier.