Tan after showering VGstockstudio/Shutterstock Applying self-tanner after showering gets you a deeper, more hydrated glow, according to Von Hep. Skin is most hydrated after you take a shower, so products are able to penetrate better. Skin should be free of makeup, deodorant, and moisturizers. Pro top: Skip oil-based shower cream, as it can act as barrier to self-tanner absorption, which can lead to streaks.

Use a mitt via sephora.comAn applicator mitt is the best accessory for tanning, setting you up for an even, streak-free finish and protecting your palms from staining. "If you're using a cream, gel, or mousse, mix the product together on the mitt and sweep over skin—almost like you're frosting a cake," says Von Hep. If you're using a spray, hold the can at arms-length and mist your body in sweeping, circular motions. Then use the applicator mitt to glide over the body to blend.

Be careful around joints Minerva-Studio/ShutterstockElbows, knees, and knuckles (this includes hands and feet) tend to be dryer than other areas of the body, so they tend to absorb product faster, which makes the area look darker. "I never start in any jointed areas," says Avendano. "I use only the remnants of the product on the glove to go over these parts gently and carefully."

Consider a water-based tanner via tan-luxe.comTo achieve that glowing, hydrated appearance—particularly if you have dry skin—Von Hep recommends opting for tanning waters, like Tan-Luxe The Water. "The H2O plus tan element ensures skin isn't dried out (traditional tanning mousses and conventional tanning aerosols can sometimes dry out the skin). The Water is also transparent, meaning no stained bed sheets or white shirts." Do you have a dry complexion? Here's why you should consider a hydrating mist.

Tailor-make your tan via tan-luxe.comSelf-tanner can look fake if you're using the wrong product. "Too dark—or orange—of a shade for your skin tone gives the game away very quickly," says Von Hep. To achieve a natural glow, he suggests mixing Tan-Luxe The Face or The Body with your usual lotion, serum or cream moisturizer. "For a light glow, I recommend one drop for the face and three drops for each body part. The more drops you add the darker you get." Need a new pair of shades to go with your gorgeous glow? Find out how to pick the best sunglasses for your face shape.

Let it marinate Tsiomashko-Denis/Shutterstock Sitting in the product is the most crucial part of the tanning process. Loose-fitting clothing or a robe is best, according to Avendano. Be sure to read the specific instructions for your formula so that you know how long to "marinate," so to speak. Nowadays there are express formulas that need to sit for only an hour or so, while others can take anywhere from six to eight hours, or longer. A great time to apply self tanner? Before bed. You'll wake up refreshed and radiant.

Shower sans soap...the first time harmpeti/ShutterstockThe first shower is super important. "After letting the skin absorb the tanner, rinse off excess product in the shower. It's very important not to use soap this time around, but rather just rinse off and then towel dry by patting the skin (no rubbing)," says Avendano. Not to worry, you can resume your regular shower routine after that initial rinse.

