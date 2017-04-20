via stevemadden.com

Between chokers, denim skirts, and dark lipstick, the ’90s have made a comeback in a big way. The only thing missing has been those heavy black platform sandals—until now. Steve Madden is going totally retro by bringing back its iconic flatforms.

The reinvented Slinky slides are pretty much dead ringers for the “it” shoes that took over the ‘90s. There are a couple tiny tweaks—a flatter heel and rounder edges—but we can’t wait to stomp around in them with all their former glory.

The black slides aren’t on the shelves quite yet, but you can expect a pair in July if you pre-order. Get on the list for the $69.95 shoes on stevemadden.com.