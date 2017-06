Apply sunscreen before going outdoors InspirationART/Shutterstock No summer skin-care routine can skip SPF. And don't fall for these No summer skin-care routine can skip SPF. And don't fall for these sunscreen myths , which make dermatologists cringe. "I recommend using at least SPF 30, which blocks out 97 percent of the UVB (burning) rays," says Wu. "If you go in the water or exercise outdoors and work up a sweat, look for water resistant sunscreens that won't wash off. It's also a good idea to reapply every three hours, since it wears off or rubs off, especially if you have oily skin or touch your face frequently. Our 50 Fierce Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Moisturizer & Sunscreen not only protects you from sunburn, it also protects against the UVA (aging) rays that break down collagen and lead to premature aging." A great SPF tip comes from Francesca Fusco of Wexler Dermatology . She keeps trial/sample sizes of her SPF everywhere—her bag, her desk, her car, her pockets and the gym.

Don't restrict sunscreen to your face paultarasenko/Shutterstock Sunscreen is for any part of your body that's exposed to the sun, not just your face. Don't forget the back of your neck, the top of your ears if you wear your hair up, and the backs of your hands. "It's especially important to use sunscreen if you're using a retinoid or vitamin C product which can make your skin more sun sensitive," says Wu. Board-certified dermatologist Sunscreen is for any part of your body that's exposed to the sun, not just your face. Don't forget the back of your neck, the top of your ears if you wear your hair up, and the backs of your hands. "It's especially important to use sunscreen if you're using a retinoid or vitamin C product which can make your skin more sun sensitive," says Wu. Board-certified dermatologist Cheryl Karcher , MD, applies sunscreen to her hards and arms in summer, which she doesn't always do in winter. "If I'm wearing a skirt or shorts, I apply sunscreen to my legs as well," she says. "I prefer the thinner chemical sunscreens for daily use as the zinc and titanium oxide sunscreens tend to be a little thick. One of my personal favorites is Elta MD Clear SPF 46 ."

Go light on moisturizer GracePhotos/Shutterstock If you've been slapping the moisturizer on all winter, it might be time to ease off. "Water has a tendency to evaporate from the skin into the environment, especially in dry cold air. For this reason, skin requires more help during the cold winter months," explains founder of If you've been slapping the moisturizer on all winter, it might be time to ease off. "Water has a tendency to evaporate from the skin into the environment, especially in dry cold air. For this reason, skin requires more help during the cold winter months," explains founder of FryFace Fayne L. Frey, MD, FAAD. "In general, moisturizers that are thicker, ointment based, provide a better barrier to water loss than thin lotions and creams. Therefore, the skin benefits from thicker, greasier ointments during the winter months, and more frequent application of moisturizers as well. During summer months, when the air is warm and humid, there is less of a tendency for water to evaporate and less moisturization is required. As a matter of fact, when ambient humidity is high enough, the skin can actually pull water out of the environment." Tanzi agrees that lighter moisturizers are best for summer skin care since the skin produces more of its own natural oils. Try Dr. Jart+ Water Drop Hydrating Moisturizer

Apply topical antioxidants GracePhotos/Shutterstock Sun exposure triggers premature aging and increases the risk of skin cancer, making topical antioxidants a must-have for many dermatologists. (Do you know how to check for Sun exposure triggers premature aging and increases the risk of skin cancer, making topical antioxidants a must-have for many dermatologists. (Do you know how to check for signs of skin cancer ?) Debbie Palmer, MD, Medical Director, Dermatology Associates of NY, author of Beyond Beauty, and founder of Replere Skin Care , stresses that topical antioxidants are important for healthy, youthful-looking skin. "They neutralize destructive free radicals (by donating an electron to the unstable free radical), which develop from things like car exhaust and daily pollution, ultraviolet rays from the sun, emotional and physical stress, and processed foods," she explains. "Our bodies contain antioxidants but our systems can become overwhelmed in a modern society filled with free radical triggers. Research has shown that topical use of antioxidants can provide additional protection from free radical damage; slow the visible signs of skin aging; be photo-protective, anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-carcinogenic; and improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, facial redness, and hyperpigmentation or brown spots."

Up your water intake sarawutnirothon/Shutterstock Before you even thinking about what you're putting on your skin, you should be thinking about what you're putting into it, says celebrity dermatologist Before you even thinking about what you're putting on your skin, you should be thinking about what you're putting into it, says celebrity dermatologist Harold Lancer , MD. "When it comes to properly transitioning one's skincare routine to adapt to the warmer months, first and most importantly, everyone should be drinking more water," he says. "Staying hydrated is essential for beautiful skin and good health. Being well-hydrated stabilizes the skin barrier, which moisturizes your skin and provides the proper medium for cell turnover and collagen production." According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Public Health , drinking at least eight glasses of water a day will help rid the body and skin of toxins. As it's generally accepted that less toxins equals more radiant skin, it's a no-brainer.

Wear sun-protective clothing haveseen/Shutterstock There's no bigger advocate of There's no bigger advocate of sun protective clothing and hats for the summer months than board-certified dermatologist Melanie A. Warycha , MD. "I cover my son from head to toe!" she says. "It's easy, fast, and takes out the necessity of having to reapply sunscreen to the body. Coolibar is a great brand which sells fashionable sun protective clothing and hats for the entire family." Allison Arthur, MD, of Sand Lake Dermatology Center in Orlando, Florida, agrees that sun-protective clothing is the way to go. "A normal t-shirt provides the equivalent of an SPF 4-6, but most sun protective clothes are rated with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 50+," Dr. Arthur explains. "For running errands, I will often throw on a UPF cardigan or dress to cover my arms. When I go to the beach, I am covered head to toe with a broad-brimmed hat, UPF swim shirt, and swim tights that go down to my ankles. For sports like kayaking I add gloves and a neck gaiter that can be pulled up to cover the lower face."

