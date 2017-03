Best basic face sunscreen Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, PepinoVerde/shutterstock, via skinmedica.com “It’s not just UV rays but also infrared light and heat that cause cellular damage and pigmentation. “It’s not just UV rays but also infrared light and heat that cause cellular damage and pigmentation. SkinMedica Total Defense & Repair SPF 50 + is the only sunscreen to offer this trifecta of protection. My daily regime includes a tinted sunscreen with SPF 30, 40, or 50. It's important to keep in mind that makeup with SPF 20 sunscreen math favors only the highest SPF, not the sum of them all: SPF 40 + SPF 20 = SPF 40, not SPF 60. —Ellen Marmur, MD, dermatologist at Marmur Medical, Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at The Mount Sinai Medical Center

Best facial sunscreen with coverage Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, PepinoVerde/shutterstock, Dr. brandt skincare via sephora.com "I like to use a BB cream on the weekends and when I hit the gym instead of foundation because it provides enough coverage while feeling light on my skin. I like my skin to breathe. "I like to use a BB cream on the weekends and when I hit the gym instead of foundation because it provides enough coverage while feeling light on my skin. I like my skin to breathe. Dr. Brandt Skincare Flexitone BB Cream has SPF 30 and is extremely hydrating to my skin while providing antioxidant protection. It blends perfectly into my skin, giving me a natural finished look while smoothing fine lines and wrinkles." —Whitney Bowe, MD, Assistant Medical Director of Laser & Cosmetic Services at Advanced Dermatology, P.C.

Best anti-pollution sunscreen Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, PepinoVerde/shutterstock, via alastin.com “ ALASTIN HydraTint ProMineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36 is exactly what I’ve been looking for—an all-in-one product that combines all-physical block, environmental protection, moisturizer, age-defying antioxidants, and foundation in a beautiful formulation and convenient pump. It goes on easily, feels lightweight, looks great, and is easy to remove. This will easily become a favorite for everyone who tries it." —Roberta F. Palestine, MD, dermatologist in Maryland

Best sunscreen for sensitive skin Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, PepinoVerde/shutterstock, via epionce.com “Having sensitive skin, I am always cautious with my product choices and look for products that are clinically proven not to cause any irritation or sensitivity. My favorite sunscreen for daily wear is the new “Having sensitive skin, I am always cautious with my product choices and look for products that are clinically proven not to cause any irritation or sensitivity. My favorite sunscreen for daily wear is the new Epionce Daily Shield Lotion Tinted SPF 50 . Not only are the ingredients featured in the formula known to be good for sensitive and allergy-prone skin, but the product was clinically proven to be safe for sensitive skin using the Repeat Insult Patch Test (RIPT). I also love that the tinted coverage smooths out my complexion, saving me a step in my morning routine." —Joie Torvend, licensed medical esthetician at the dermatology office Carl Thornfeldt, MD, in New York

Best on-the-go sunscreen Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, PepinoVerde/shutterstock, via colorescience.com " Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30 or 50 is a dermatologist must-have because it’s amazing sun protection and it looks like beautiful pressed powder. You can wear it all day, even to the beach, and it looks polished and provides excellent protection. I was at a bike-outing with three fellow dermatologists in Southern California and we each had a Colorscience powder stick in our bag." —Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, founder and director of Capital Laser and Skin Care, assistant clinical professor, Department of Dermatology, George Washington University Medical Center

Best sunscreen for hair Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, PepinoVerde/shutterstock, via sephora.com “I’m blonde so I use “I’m blonde so I use Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30 to protect my hair from sun damage, chlorine, and salt water. It contains sun filters and extracts of Gold Cob, Sycamore, and Aloe, which protect against drying." —Whitney Bowe, MD

Best sun protection for head Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, PepinoVerde/shutterstock, via coolibar.com “I like the “I like the Coolibar Shapeable Travel Sun Hat . It’s cute, affordable, provides really good sun protection, and can literally be shoved in a handbag. I pop it on whenever I’m outside—not just at the beach." —Elizabeth Tanzi, MD

Best sunscreen for eye area Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, PepinoVerde/shutterstock, cerave via target.com “ CeraVe Sunscreen Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 50 for eyes is great both because it’s unlikely to irritate delicate eyelid skin and because its wax base will it stay put, even while you’re sweating.” —S. Manjula Jegasothy, MD, Founder, Miami Skin Institute, Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Best cover-up for body Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, PepinoVerde/shutterstock, via mott50.com “The best sunscreen for your body is clothes! UVF fabrics, like the ones from “The best sunscreen for your body is clothes! UVF fabrics, like the ones from Mott50 , are more elegant than ever and are the best way to protect the shoulders and chest, which seems to soak up the UV rays even with sunscreen.” —Ellen Marmur, MD (For better protection, avoid these sunscreen mistakes .)

Best sunscreen for kids Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, PepinoVerde/shutterstock, neutrogena via ulta.com " Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face + Body Stick Sunscreen SPF 70 is my top choice. Kids hate when moms slather on the sunscreen, so give them a little control to apply it on their own, but with help, in a stick formula. An added bonus: no leaky bottles or tubes in the mom’s bag.” —Elizabeth Tanzi, MD

