Sweat-Proof Makeup That Won’t Melt Off Your Face
Here's to the end of raccoon eyes and shiny foreheads!
Sweat-proof your makeup routineMatthew Cohen/rd.comSummertime means pool-side lounging, ocean dips, fun-filled weddings—and, unfortunately, lots of sweat. When it comes to choosing makeup for the hottest months of the year careful consideration is required. To be a winner the makeup product in question needs to not only hold steadfast for an entire day, but be easy to remove and not cause breakouts. We turned to some of the country's leading beauty and skin-care experts to find out which products withstand the sweatiest of tests.
Color correctorMatthew Cohen/rd.com"Sweat-proof beauty product requests rise during the summer, but my oily-skinned patients ask about them year-round," says Francesca Fusco, MD, a dermatologist based in New York. "Oil/sebum mixes with sweat creating an "oil slick" in the face and scalp." No one wants that much shine! One of Dr. Fusco's most oft recommended products is First Aid Beauty's Hello FAB 3 in 1 Superfruit Color Correcting Cushion, a color concealer. "It evens out skin tone to help with some of the redness associated with heat, thanks to blendable color-correcting pigments. It also contains skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide (a great treatment for rosacea), snow lotus flower extract, and sqaulane so patients don't have to worry about issues like clogged pores that can typically occur when wearing makeup through a sweat session."
Eye linerMatthew Cohen/rd.comGoing waterproof with your liner is very important to prevent raccoon eyes (just remember that, like mascara, liner should be thrown out after three months). Dr. Fusco recommends a liquid eye liner that's waterproof, smudge-proof, and sweat-proof, such as Elizabeth Arden Liquid Assets Beautiful Color Bold Defining 24HR Liquid Eye Liner.
ConcealerMatthew Cohen/rd.comEveryone has something to hide and the risk of those things being exposed increases with the heat. Avoid a reveal with Estee Lauder Double Wear Waterproof All Day Extreme Wear Concealer. "I love this concealer because of its beautiful coverage and because it doesn't move. It's waterproof and sweat-proof but still light and airy," says Janice Daoud makeup artist and founder of KIT+HOOKS.
Tinted moisturizerMatthew Cohen/rd.comMany people who layer sunscreen or makeup with sunblock complain about sweating causing the makeup to run and even potentially diminish the UV protection as they sweat or blot perspiration. For coverage that won't melt off, Dr. Fusco recommends starting with a powerful tinted moisturizer, like SkinMedica Total Defense + Repair SPF 34 Tinted, which has proprietary antioxidants to protect against UVA and UVB, while simultaneously rejuvenating skin and providing tinted coverage.
Lip pencilMatthew Cohen/rd.comAs fans of fuller lips know, lip pencils are non-negotiable. "I love BITE Beauty The Lip Pencil," says Daoud. "It's lightweight, high precision, and made with Shea butter to help moisturize your lip line as you define it. Plus it provides perfect, allover, opaque coverage, making it a primer/base/and lipstick all in one."
MascaraMatthew Cohen/rd.comIf there's one makeup item most women count as essential–even in the sweltering heat–it's mascara. "My favorite year-round mascara is Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Mascara," says Daoud. "It has super-concentrated black pigments that give you amazing dramatic lashes. It's also smudge-proof, quick dry, and gives major volume."
BlushMatthew Cohen/rd.comEven in the summer most of us can use a little extra color on our cheeks. Polaco recommends Inglot AMC Liquid Blush. "This is a gel-based formula providing a lightweight finish, while also giving a long wear, it can be either worn alone or on top of foundation for a beautiful flush of color."
Mattifying creamMatthew Cohen/rd.com"Throughout the day, your skin sweats and your pores open. A lot of women feel they need to put extra powder on when they have a long event, but you should always be super minimal with how much powdered makeup you put on your skin," says Sir John, L'Oreal Paris celebrity makeup artist. Why? "In the heat and sun, powder oxidizes and turns into almost a liquid form, thus essentially doing the opposite of what you wanted to do when you first applied the powder." For this reason it's important to hydrate skin with a mattifying cream like L'Oreal Paris Hydra Genius Moisturizer for Normal to Oily Skin. Apply this before your primer to refine pores and give you a more even, matte complexion.
