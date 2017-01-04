11 Smart Things to Do in the Shower—Besides Washing Yourself
Your shower can also be the perfect setting for other activities, outside of shaving and exfoliating. Listen up, multitaskers.
Relish the solitude
Have a brainstorming session
Catch up on the news
Content continues below ad
Sing your heart out
Use essential oils
Capture your "aha moment"
Content continues below ad
Loosen up
Practice for a presentation
Clean
Content continues below ad
Meditate
Exercise
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.