Murray Grossan, MD, an otolaryngologist in Los Angeles, says hot water to the neck works wonders for stress relief. Dr. Grossan also says heat to the neck helps circulation, sending more blood to the area. This can facilitate removal of lactic acid built up in the neck area from prior bad posture. "Turning the head from side to side also accelerates the removal of toxins and increases blood flow," he adds. Here are other tips on how to take the best shower