Patrick cautions that news radio can be a distraction as you are driving—particularly if you get passionate about certain topics. Instead, invest in a shower radio and catch up on current events while you wash your hair.

Exercise

No time for the gym? A workout in the shower is possible, says Brittany Thoms, owner of a communications agency in Athens, Georgia. "I enjoy doing a quick workout in the shower for two reasons: It's efficient and I'm clean afterward," shares Thoms. Some things you can try are squats, wall pushes, and calf raises. Just make sure to practice caution so you don't slip!