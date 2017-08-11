Sick and tired of your hair growing out at a frustratingly glacial pace? You’ve tried every trick in the book, so what gives? Here’s one of many little-known facts about your locks: Washing it more, not less, could do the trick.

Get ready to change your hair routine forever. Rinsing your hair with rice water (as in the stuff left over after you boil a pot of rice) can make it grow way faster. Seriously!

Japanese women have known this secret for centuries, but we’re just now getting the scoop. (You should also memorize these healthy hair tricks for growing out your locks.) Rice water can stimulate hair growth, strengthen the strands, and improve scalp health. Plus, it fortifies your hair’s roots while adding body and shine. What’s not to love?

This treatment couldn’t be simpler, either—and you can do it in your own home. After all, getting gorgeous hair doesn’t take expensive products. After shampooing your hair, massage the rice water into your scalp, moving downward toward the ends. Once your hair is completely wet, leave it on for five to 10 minutes before rinsing it out. (And while you’re at it, try this scalp massage, too.)

Voila! You’ll have longer, lusher hair almost instantly.

You don’t need to boil your own pot of rice to reap the rewards of its magic. All-natural skincare brand Ash & Nectar just created its own product Rice Water Hair Milk. Along with fortifying rice water, this product mixes in essential oils like rosemary, lavender, and argan, which deep conditions and hydrates every strand… all the way down to those split ends. What’s more, a natural preservative called leucidal liquid—made of radish root ferment—has anti-bacterial properties to give your hair a natural cleanse.

Looks like we could learn a thing or two from abroad. Try even more hair tricks from around the world.

Source: Marie Claire