Problem: Visible panty lines

Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock

You think you’re looking smoking in that body-con dress, clingy skirts, or fitted pair of pants, then you catch a glimpse at your tush as you walk out the door. Oh, the dreaded VPL! The solution is a seamless thong that’s undetectable no matter what you wear over it, says Lyn Lewis, CEO of Journelle. She recommends the company’s Estelle Thong. “It has a scalloped-edged back and thin microfiber front, so it lays flat against the body,” says Lyn Lewis, CEO of Journelle. If thongs aren’t your thing, don’t worry, there’s still a solution for you. “Sometimes, bigger is better,” says Larissa King, Senior Designer at Hanky Panky. “Full-cut briefs with low leg openings are practically invisible under clothes,” says Larissa King, senior designer at Hanky Panky. Look for a pair in which the front leg opening sits in the natural crease, between your hip and leg, and the back leg sits fully under your bum. Try: Chantelle Soft Stretch Seamless Full Brief or Hanky Panky Signature Lace Betty Brief. Once you get your undies under control, you’ll want to avoid these common bra mistakes, too.

Problem: Waistband cuts into your mid section

The best way to avoid having elastic cut into your hips is to avoid panties with heavy elastic trims. Opt for styles with wider waist bands or those that sit higher on the waist, which will help contain more of the midsection instead of cutting into it. Try: Warner’s No Pinching. No Problems Seamless Hi-Cut. “Also, undies trimmed with soft, stretchy spandex lace have enough give and hold to keep your panties in place, but are soft enough to keep from leaving harsh indentations in your skin,” explains King. Try: Hanky Panky Signature Lace V-Front Short.

Problem: Elastics cut into your thighs

If you’re feeling the elastics around your thighs and legs pinch, you might want to consider bottoms with a higher cut. “One of the comfiest pairs we carry are the OnGossamer Solid Mesh Hip Bikini,” Lewis says. “The material is super soft and the elastic isn’t restrictive, so it feels like you aren’t wearing anything.”

Problem: Bumps and bulges

If your panty is creating problems (aka bumps and bulges), it’s time to toss ’em in lieu of a smoothing silhouette. Alicia Miller, fit expert at Chantelle, suggests a pair with a control panel at the front for some extra shaping to the lower abdomen. Try: Chantelle Hedona Smoothing Full Brief or Yummie By Heather Thomson Jasmina Shaping Thong. For more smoothing solutions, check out the best shapewear for every type of dress.

Problem: Camel toe

When your panties creep up into your nether regions it causes, what is often referred to as a “camel toe.” While we love a seamless panty, if the fit is off, it can contribute to this issue. Since there aren’t seams to hold them in place, they shift and settle into places where many of us would prefer that they not; this is especially important for workout wear. “Make sure that the crotch has a little dimension to it and a stretchy trim, otherwise your undies may shift, and your yoga pants may end up being more revealing than you’re comfortable with,” cautions King. “Our BARE collection of second-skin microfiber undies was specifically designed to eliminate this issue.”

Problem: Undies riding up in the rear

Panties can ride up for a few reasons. If they’re too small, there isn’t enough fabric in back to cover your bum. If they’re too big, the leg opening may be too large and doesn’t have sufficient tension to hold the panties in place. “It can also be a design issue. Panties with no leg trim (lace or elastic) are harder to fit correctly. It’s also trickier (but completely possible) to find panties with cheeky-cut backs that stay in place,” explains King. Her suggestion: Go to a lingerie boutique or department store and try on a few different styles (over your own undies, of course). Move around in them—touch your toes, sit down, stand up, walk in place—and see which stay put. These are the fitting room mistakes you need to stop making now.

Problem: Undies falling down

Like pretty much anything, if your panties are falling down, it probably means they’re too big—or they’ve stretched due to wear and improper care (more on that later). Try a size down and see if it solves the problem. (Hey, sometimes the simplest solutions are the most overlooked.) Wondering what undie style is going to suit you best? Find out the the best underwear for your butt shape.

Problem: Panties show through white pants

Of course neon colors and jet black hues are a no-no with white pants, but what about white? The answer: A resounding no! “What ends up happening is the bright white undies contrast with your skin and practically glow under your light-colored clothes,” says King. Your best bet is to find undies in a color that blends with your natural skin tone. Luckily, companies like Hanky Panky and Naja are recognizing that “nude” isn’t just one, two or even three shades, and offering a spectrum of skin tone lingerie.

Problem: Sweating down there

This isn’t a glamorous topic, but hey it happens—particularly if you work out. If your panties offer no breathability and you feel like you’re sweating in your neither regions, Miller recommends switching to a cotton bottom or one with a cotton gusset and a moisture wicking fabric. Try: Eberjey Pima Goddess Low Rider Bikini. (Here are 13 things your vagina secretly wants you to know.)

Problem: Your panties are falling apart

If your lingerie isn’t lasting, chances are you’re making a major washing (and drying) mistake! The absolute best way to care for your undergarments is to hand wash them in cool water with a specially-formulated lingerie wash and hang dry, advises King. Washing skivvies incorrectly is just one of the underwear mistakes that can mess with your health and style.