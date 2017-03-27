Know your shape Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstock, via teddiesforbettys.comMake no butts about it, no two tushes are the same. "Each one is like a snowflake," says Aaron Rollins, MD, board-certified cosmetic surgeon and founder of Elite Body Sculpture in Beverly Hills, Houston, Sacramento, and New York. He does, however, acknowledge that there are a few specific shapes that most women fall under. Those are square, V-shape, A-shape, round, and upside-down heart.

The best underwear for a square butt Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstock, via teddiesforbettys.comCommon among with women with boyish figures, square-shaped butts tend to be on the flatter side. Women with a square shape appear to have a longer torso, since there isn't much taper from their waist. The goal is to create roundness. "Mid- to high-rise styles are your friend," says Ashley Kelsch, founder of Teddies for Bettys. "You'll find boy shorts with a thong cut front, Brazilian cuts, and tangas (across between a thong and a panty) to be flattering." Scalloped edges will give you a very flattering look. If you want the appearance of more volume, avoid solids and stock up on fun prints and lace. Try: Cosabella Never Say Never Hottie Hotpant Panty or Victoria Secret Dream Angels Crochet Lace High-waist Cheeky Panty. (Don't miss the best shapewear for every type of dress.)

The best bottoms for an A-shaped butt Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstock, via teddiesforbettys.com "A-shaped butts are one of the most coveted," says Dr. Rollins. The A-shape is an illusion caused by a tiny waistline, going into a larger butt. Think: Celebs like Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez. Women with this shape have more volume on their lower half and want to avoid panties with small leg openings and boy shorts. Legs that are high cut and have a stretch will be the most comfortable. Kelsch suggests high-waisted, Brazilian cut bikinis, thongs, and tangas. Try: Chantelle C Chic Sexy Sheer Bikini or Stella McCartney Selma Dancing Bikini. Before you head to the gym to workout your glutes, don't forget to stock up on flattering fitness gear

The best bottoms for a round butt Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstock, via teddiesforbettys.com Round rears are typically full from top to bottom—creating an overall roundness. "Many of my square-bottomed patients look for this shape because they tend to have tiny hips and just want a little pop," says Dr. Rollins. Round booties have volume on top and sides. "I tend to say my booty packs a punch, as I have a true round bottom," says Kelsch. "Thongs and tangas tend to look very cheeky (pun intended), and are the most flattering here." Those looking for more coverage, should opt for Brazilian-cut bikinis and briefs. Try: Cosabella Soire LR Italian Thong Panty or Eberjey Colette Boythong

The best bottoms for an upside-down heart butt Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstock, via victoriassecret.comUpside-down heart shapes have more volume on the sides and bottom. "This booty is very feminine looking," says Kelsch. "You want to make sure you get enough coverage on the lower half and want to avoid tangas or anything too narrow." Hipsters, string bikinis, and boyshorts are great options. Try: Marie Jo Avero String Bikini or Victoria Secret Mesh String Bikini Panty. Love your tush? Find out the five types of dresses to show off your favorite body part.



