Heavy metal Courtesy teni panosian Jazz up your wink with a thick metallic eyeliner. Get your hands on a shimmery pencil, or mix loose shimmer with setting spray to create your own eyeliner. Find out how to get the look from Miss Maven and find her on Instagram as @tenipanosian. Want to shave off a couple years of your finishing look? Who wouldn't! Check out makeup artists' tricks to looking younger.

Rainbow eyes Courtesy keiko groves Rainbow eyeliner doesn’t have to look like you spilled crayons on your face. Keep multiple jewel tones street-appropriate by adding a plain black wing to bring it back down to earth. Find out more about this look from Keiko Lynn.

Seeing red Courtesy Sharon Farrell Red eyeliner sounds like an unfortunate way to look like the walking dead, but it can turn out wearable and classy if you do it right. A metallic sheen softens it up, and keeping it just on the tops will keep your eyes from looking bloodshot. Visit Sharon the Makeup Artist for the tutorial, and find out more makeup tricks for looking more awake

All-around glow Courtesy keiko groves Make your eyes glowing by lining them with a light, shimmery eyeliner. Adding an inner layer of black adds definition to make the sparkle pop even more. Visit Keiko Lynn to find out more, and don't miss these makeup tricks that make eyes look bigger.

Neon brights Courtesy beauty guru, camille johnson Layer your eyeliner colors for eye makeup that makes a big impact. Don’t be afraid to try out big pops of color like neon yellow. Adding a black line underneath grounds the look while adding emphasis. Visit Offbeat Look for the instructions.

Take two Courtesy teni panosian A simple cat eye is a safe look, but adding a second wing makes it edgy. Connect another flick above your first, or take it up a notch by lining your crease, like in the look pictured here. Head over to Miss Maven (@tenipanosian) to find the tutorial.

Feeling some disconnect Courtesy Keiko Groves It might be called “liner,” but that doesn’t mean it’s limited to just around your lash lines. Drag your liner through your crease to add major definition to your eyes. Learn more from Keiko Lynn.

Mix and match Courtesy Daniela Loredo Going to a sports event? Show some spirit by lining each eye with your team’s colors. Get the look by turning eyeshadow you already own into eyeliner. Learn how from Daniela Lrd.



