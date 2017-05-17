Go From Flat to Full (for Every Hair Texture)
From thickening root powders to anti-frizz mousses, only the right hair products for your hair texture will give you real volume.
Use dry shampoo on naturally oily hairvia eufora.net, shutterstockWhen you have naturally oily hair, greasy roots can make hair look dirty even on the same day you've showered. But shampooing every day isn't the answer. "The best way for oily hair to get a boost without the full wash and blow dry would be to use a great dry shampoo," says Eufora International Style Director Mirza Batanovic. "A dry shampoo like Eufora Fresh Effect is ideal for this, since its primary function is to absorb excess oil from the hair and scalp, then leave the hair feeling rejuvenated and fresh," he says. Also try Arrojo ReFINISH Dry Shampoo. (These are the beauty rules for oily hair.)
Use leave-in conditioner on dry hair
via renpure.com, shutterstockIf your locks are dehydrated, the last thing you should be doing is styling with a flat iron or curler. Instead, give your hair a break from hot styling tools altogether, and nourish those thirsty strands with a leave-in conditioner, such as Renpure Coconut Whipped Crème Leave-In Conditioner. "Avoid hot tools, and when you do blow dry your hair, make sure to use a moisturizing leave-in conditioner," says Batanovic. These are the questions your hairstylist wishes you'd ask.
For frizzy hair, choose products with keratinOGX via target.com, shutterstock"A Brazilian blow dry works very well to overcome unwanted frizz," says Stylist and Viviscal Ambassador Philippe Tholimet. "The treatment process transforms the hair by using natural sources of Keratin, which penetrates the hair, repairs internal damage, and coats the hair to prevent further damage. The results are smooth, silky, and straight hair," Tholimet raves. Try OGX Ever Straight Brazilian Keratin Therapy Anti-Breakage Serum or It's A 10 Leave-In Conditioner Plus Keratin.
For thin hair, use thickening serumOscar Blandi via lovelyskin, shutterstock"Thin hair needs plumping without weight," says Batanovic. A thickening formula is the perfect product choice for plumping, as it infuses hair with strength and volume. Try Oscar Blandi Hair Lift Thickening & Strengthening Serum or Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse. Session Stylist and Viviscal Ambassador Neil Moodie also recommends considering taking hair supplements. "When people have trouble with hair breakage, or if they are finding that their hair is shedding a lot, I always recommend taking supplements as a way to repair the hair and promote hair growth." Nourishing the hair from the inside out is the most effective way of getting fuller, healthier hair. (Here's how to grow your hair.) Try Viviscal Extra Strength Dietary Supplements or Qilib Biotin + Multivitamin Supplement for 90 days or more. "I promise you that the improvement in the condition of your hair will make the wait worthwhile," Moodie says.
Curly hair needs an anti-frizz foam mouseDevaCurl via dermstore.com, shutterstockFoaming products have a bad reputation for leaving hair hardened and "crunchy," rather than bouncy and full of movement. However, this is absolutely not the case for most high-quality foam products, and they can especially work in your favor if you've got natural curls. An anti-frizz mousse helps "form the curl consistently, whether you diffuse or air dry and keeps frizz at bay," says Batanovic. Simply work it through your curls with your fingers while scrunching as you go. Try DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam or SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse.
Flat hair needs a root-boosting powder
via viviscal.com, shutterstockIf you have flat hair and want root lift that lasts, it's essential to use the proper tools and styling products. "Rather than having it lying flat against the head, getting root lift will make hair look thicker," Moodie says. There are a lot of thickening hair products around and plenty to choose from. "The Viviscal Densifying Elixir is great for hair that's on the thinner side but needs a bit of a boost," Moodie says. Also try Regenesis Micro-Targeting Spray Hair Volume Enhancer. For the one-two-punch flat hair needs, you should also use a powder for root lift, which "gives volume and texture on the roots after the blowout," says Batanovic. "Our Dry Texture Spray Eufora Full Effect is a perfect finish for the ends, as it's weightless and can be re activated with your hands throughout the day."
Brittle hair needs a leave-in repair treatmentvia philipkingsley.com, shutterstock"Repair, repair, repair," instructs Batanovic. "Brittle hair is most likely lacking protein and some moisture. You want to be careful not to use too many heavy oils here, since the hair may not have the ability to absorb them. Restoring the protein comes first; then add in a moisturizer," with the help of a leave-in repair treatment, he explains. Try Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Pre-Shampoo Treatment, Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask, or Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask.
Thick hair requires shine sprayvia store.arrojoproduct.com, shutterstock"Thick hair is easily amplified with a little shine and definition," Batanovic says. "Using a shine spray or dry, spray wax to help define layers or texture would be easiest." Try Arrojo American Wave Glint Texture & Shine Spray.
For lackluster hair, use a nourishing conditionervia virtuelabs.com, shutterstockLackluster hair can strike any hair length and texture. The issue here is probably that you're not using the correct conditioner, or possibly not conditioning properly. "Regular conditioning is vital," says Moodie. "Leaving the conditioner on so that it can penetrate the hair is vital too. Just applying and rinsing it straight off is of no benefit. The hair needs time to draw out the ingredients it needs." So make sure to let your nourishing, shine-enhancing conditioner sit and absorb for up to five minutes each time you use it. Try Virtue Labs Recovery Conditioner or Teadora Nourishing Conditioner.
Content continues below ad
