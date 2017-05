Go From Flat to Full (for Every Hair Texture)

Use dry shampoo on naturally oily hair via eufora.net, shutterstock When you have naturally oily hair, When you have naturally oily hair, greasy roots can make hair look dirty even on the same day you've showered. But shampooing every day isn't the answer. "The best way for oily hair to get a boost without the full wash and blow dry would be to use a great dry shampoo," says Eufora International Style Director Mirza Batanovic. "A dry shampoo like Eufora Fresh Effect is ideal for this, since its primary function is to absorb excess oil from the hair and scalp, then leave the hair feeling rejuvenated and fresh," he says. Also try Arrojo ReFINISH Dry Shampoo . (These are the beauty rules for oily hair .)

Use leave-in conditioner on dry hair via renpure.com, shutterstockIf your locks are dehydrated, the last thing you should be doing is styling with a flat iron or curler. Instead, give your hair a break from hot styling tools altogether, and nourish those thirsty strands with a leave-in conditioner, such as Renpure Coconut Whipped Crème Leave-In Conditioner. "Avoid hot tools, and when you do blow dry your hair, make sure to use a moisturizing leave-in conditioner," says Batanovic. These are the questions your hairstylist wishes you'd ask.

Curly hair needs an anti-frizz foam mouse DevaCurl via dermstore.com, shutterstock Foaming products have a bad reputation for leaving hair hardened and "crunchy," rather than bouncy and full of movement. However, this is absolutely not the case for most high-quality foam products, and they can especially work in your favor if you've got natural curls. An anti-frizz mousse helps "form the curl consistently, whether you diffuse or air dry and keeps frizz at bay," says Batanovic. Simply work it through your curls with your fingers while scrunching as you go. Try Foaming products have a bad reputation for leaving hair hardened and "crunchy," rather than bouncy and full of movement. However, this is absolutely not the case for most high-quality foam products, and they can especially work in your favor if you've got natural curls. An anti-frizz mousse helps "form the curl consistently, whether you diffuse or air dry and keeps frizz at bay," says Batanovic. Simply work it through your curls with your fingers while scrunching as you go. Try DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam or SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Frizz-Free Curl Mousse

Flat hair needs a root-boosting powder via viviscal.com, shutterstockIf you have flat hair and want root lift that lasts, it's essential to use the proper tools and styling products. "Rather than having it lying flat against the head, getting root lift will make hair look thicker," Moodie says. There are a lot of thickening hair products around and plenty to choose from. "The Viviscal Densifying Elixir is great for hair that's on the thinner side but needs a bit of a boost," Moodie says. Also try Regenesis Micro-Targeting Spray Hair Volume Enhancer. For the one-two-punch flat hair needs, you should also use a powder for root lift, which "gives volume and texture on the roots after the blowout," says Batanovic. "Our Dry Texture Spray Eufora Full Effect is a perfect finish for the ends, as it's weightless and can be re activated with your hands throughout the day."

Brittle hair needs a leave-in repair treatment via philipkingsley.com, shutterstock "Repair, repair, repair," instructs Batanovic. "Brittle hair is most likely lacking protein and some moisture. You want to be careful not to use too many heavy oils here, since the hair may not have the ability to absorb them. Restoring the protein comes first; then add in a moisturizer," with the help of a leave-in repair treatment, he explains. Try "Repair, repair, repair," instructs Batanovic. "Brittle hair is most likely lacking protein and some moisture. You want to be careful not to use too many heavy oils here, since the hair may not have the ability to absorb them. Restoring the protein comes first; then add in a moisturizer," with the help of a leave-in repair treatment, he explains. Try Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Pre-Shampoo Treatment Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask , or Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask

Lackluster hair can strike any hair length and texture. The issue here is probably that you're not using the correct conditioner, or possibly not conditioning properly. "Regular conditioning is vital," says Moodie. "Leaving the conditioner on so that it can penetrate the hair is vital too. Just applying and rinsing it straight off is of no benefit. The hair needs time to draw out the ingredients it needs." So make sure to let your nourishing, shine-enhancing conditioner sit and absorb for up to five minutes each time you use it. Try Virtue Labs Recovery Conditioner or Teadora Nourishing Conditioner

