Go From Flat to Full (for Every Hair Texture)

via renpure.com, shutterstockIf your locks are dehydrated, the last thing you should be doing is styling with a flat iron or curler. Instead, give your hair a break from hot styling tools altogether, and nourish those thirsty strands with a leave-in conditioner, such as Renpure Coconut Whipped Crème Leave-In Conditioner . "Avoid hot tools, and when you do blow dry your hair, make sure to use a moisturizing leave-in conditioner," says Batanovic. These are the questions your hairstylist wishes you'd ask .

Content continues below ad

Flat hair needs a root-boosting powder

via viviscal.com, shutterstockIf you have flat hair and want root lift that lasts, it's essential to use the proper tools and styling products. "Rather than having it lying flat against the head, getting root lift will make hair look thicker," Moodie says. There are a lot of thickening hair products around and plenty to choose from. "The Viviscal Densifying Elixir is great for hair that's on the thinner side but needs a bit of a boost," Moodie says. Also try Regenesis Micro-Targeting Spray Hair Volume Enhancer. For the one-two-punch flat hair needs, you should also use a powder for root lift, which "gives volume and texture on the roots after the blowout," says Batanovic. "Our Dry Texture Spray Eufora Full Effect is a perfect finish for the ends, as it's weightless and can be re activated with your hands throughout the day."