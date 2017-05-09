Content continues below ad

Farms and vineyards

VAKSMAN VOLODYMYR/Shutterstock

These are typically less formal affairs, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't still dress nicely. "For the gents for example, you can attend a farm wedding in your cowboy boots, but wear a fitted pair of slacks instead of jeans," says Ashly Priest, a designer based in Colombus, Ohio. And her advice for the ladies is to consider your terrain. This probably isn't the time to break out the stilettos, but to also wear boots or flats. Also, "a longer length sundress with a sweater" is best, particularly if it's going into the evening when it might be chilly.