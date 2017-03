Acne wash + absorbent powder via Pan Oxyl, ZeasorbSweating is great for your body, but can sometimes take its toll on skin. So Patrick Blake, MD, board-certified dermatologist in San Diego, California, stocks his gym bag with products to get fresh and clean and after sweaty boxing and Muay Thai sessions. "I carry a bottle of Panoxyl Creamy Acne Wash, 4% Benzoyl Peroxide and use it as a body wash to avoid breakouts. When it's humid—and I know I'll sweat again when I go outside—I put Zeasorb Super Absorbent Powder in my clean shoes before I leave the locker room, so my feet stay dry."

Fabric hair ties + SPF 50 via Goody Ouchless, CoppertoneTsippora Shainhouse, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, California, knows how important it is to keep greasy strands off her face while working out. She packs Goody Ouchless Ribbon Elastic, which hold hair snug without pulling or causing breakage. "Morning workouts mean that I step out of the gym into the bright sunlight. Even the short walk to the car can expose skin to enough UV to cause damage over time." She packs Coppertone Clearly Sheer Faces Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 to reapply after exercising. Looking for more MD-approved sunscreen? Check out the UV protectors dermatologists trust enough to use on themselves.

Balancing cleanser + water bottle + banana via DCL Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories, shutterstock When Robin Evans, MD, board-certified dermatologist at When Robin Evans, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Southern Connecticut Dermatology , works out and showers at the gym, she never uses those generic soaps on her face, which tend to be drying and harsh. Instead, she brings her own—specifically DCL Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories Balancing Cleanser . And it's not just her skin that needs hydrating. "I always bring a water bottle with me and make sure to drink lots of water before, during, and after I exercise. And I pack a banana to replenish electrolytes lost from sweating." Looking for more post-workout snacks? Find out what fitness instructors really eat to refuel after exercising

Flip flops + clean clothes shutterstock No one wants funky toenails or athlete's foot. The best way to prevent these conditions? Always wear flip flops in the shower and locker room, and never step on the floor barefoot, according to No one wants funky toenails or athlete's foot. The best way to prevent these conditions? Always wear flip flops in the shower and locker room, and never step on the floor barefoot, according to Gary Goldenberg , MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, who never goes to the gym without his trusty shower shoes...or a change of clothes. "Body acne is very common in athletes and those who exercise often. Even if you don't shower at the gym, it's important to change your shirt immediately after working out, and rinse off as soon as possible."

