via Pan Oxyl, ZeasorbSweating is great for your body, but can sometimes take its toll on skin. So Patrick Blake , MD, board-certified dermatologist in San Diego, California, stocks his gym bag with products to get fresh and clean and after sweaty boxing and Muay Thai sessions. "I carry a bottle of Panoxyl Creamy Acne Wash, 4% Benzoyl Peroxide and use it as a body wash to avoid breakouts. When it's humid—and I know I'll sweat again when I go outside—I put Zeasorb Super Absorbent Powder in my clean shoes before I leave the locker room, so my feet stay dry."

Fabric hair ties + SPF 50

via Goody Ouchless, CoppertoneTsippora Shainhouse, MD, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, California, knows how important it is to keep greasy strands off her face while working out. She packs Goody Ouchless Ribbon Elastic, which hold hair snug without pulling or causing breakage. "Morning workouts mean that I step out of the gym into the bright sunlight. Even the short walk to the car can expose skin to enough UV to cause damage over time." She packs Coppertone Clearly Sheer Faces Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 to reapply after exercising. Looking for more MD-approved sunscreen? Check out the UV protectors dermatologists trust enough to use on themselves.