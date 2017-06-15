How to Find the Best White Jeans for Your Body Type
It's white jean season! With so many styles, it can be hard to find the best shape for your body type. Here's how to incorporate white jeans into your summer wardrobe.
Best white jeans for curvy figuresvia eloquii.com The Eloquii Wide Leg Fringe Denim Culottes high-waisted jeans offer a wide leg silhouette that is perfect for tall curvy women. The fringe at the bottom is very on trend, says New York City-based stylist Ashley Moline, noting that shoppers can take scissors to their favorite white jeans for the same DIY effect. The jeans come in a "comfort stretch, high recovery denim," ensuring that larger thighs will fit comfortably. The plus-size brand Eloquii is known for stylish clothing in a range of sizes. These jeans are available in sizes 14 to 24.
Best white jeans for everyonevia ae.com These white skinny jeans are the perfect pair to incorporate into any wardrobe. The American Eagle Outfitters low-rise jeggings come in three lengths—short, regular, and long—and range in sizes from 00 to 20, ensuring most women can find the perfect pair for less than $50.
Best white jeans for narrow hipsvia vineyardvines.com These mid-rise flare jeans come in a midweight white denim that offers little room in the thighs. Because of the soft flare, these jeans are better suited for tall and average height women; a hem will change the style of these jeans. Moline recommends pairing these Vineyard Vines Flare White Denim jeans with a bodysuit, because it will stay tucked in.
Best white jeans for faking longer legsvia nordstrom.com For women who want to experiment with white jeans, you'll be hard-pressed to find something better than this Nordstrom pair. (Sold out? Try these instead!) These ankle-length jeans come in washed stretch denim with mock pockets at the front. Moline suggests showing a little (ankle) skin when wearing white jeans with sneakers or booties. Breaking up your body with cropped jeans is a trick to make your legs look longer.
Best white jeans for apple-shaped figuresvia parkersmith.com For women who are looking for more coverage in the mid-section, these Parker Smith Ava skinny jeans will do the trick. The brand uses eco-friendly modal blend fabric that maintains a bright white shade. A flowy top looks best paired with skinny jeans, as styled in this photo.
Best white jeans for hourglass figuresvia neimanmarcus.com True Religion's latest iteration of ripped white jeans are made for women with curves. The mid-rise Halle jeans have repaired distressing for added visual interest and come in sizes 24 to 31. Women who want a curvier fit "should look for stretch denim that can hug and accentuate their curves," says Tara Peyrache, CMO of True Religion.
Best white jeans for petitesvia industrystandardny.com These Industry Standard's crisp skinny white denim are infused with a hint of stretch so it will hold its shape and won't bag out, making it perfect for petite and athletic women. The jeans are slightly cropped to show off the ankles and are midrise. "They fit slightly small, so if between two sizes, it's best to fit up," says Nicole Najafi, founder and CEO of Industry Standard. "They fit like a dream!"
Best white jeans for tall womenvia gap.com These high rise jeans from the Gap draw attention to the thighs but steer your eye toward the wide leg. These white jeans come in a range of sizes and can be ordered specifically with a tall inseam from sizes 27 to 30.
Best all around white jeansvia jcrew.com With an easy fit through the hip and thigh and slim through the legs, these J. Crew broken-in jeans for women have been called "perfect white jeans" and the "best white jeans on the planet" by multiple reviewers. The tailored fit of these jeans will keep women from looking frumpy in the boyfriend cut, which ranges in sizes 24 to 33. If you want your jeans to have a personal touch, you can even get them monogrammed for only $10.
