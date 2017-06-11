Content continues below ad

Some kids may unintentionally misuse ADHD medication. Other kids may deliberately take a higher dosage than what is prescribed or "share" medication in school or at a party. Make sure your child understands the responsibility and the seriousness that comes with taking ADHD medication. Misuse can lead to abuse and even addiction in rare cases.

Is your child on board?

You may be ready for your child to take ADHD medication, but is your child equally interested? Does he understand the purpose of the medication? Does he have concerns? Is he worried about side effects? It's important that your child not feel like medication is being forced on him, and truly understand the benefits and risks of any medication regimen.