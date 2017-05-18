The Best Shampoo to Treat Your Type of Dandruff (and Get the Flakes to Flake Off!)

Content continues below ad

The best dandruff shampoo for thinning hair

Batkova-Elena/Shutterstock

If you have thinning hair and dandruff, choosing the best dandruff shampoo is especially important, as you don't want to treat one condition at the expense of the other. "Zinc-based shampoos are good when there is also thinning," Dr. Day says. Sometimes the two conditions are even more closely related. "Topical Minoxidil for hair loss can cause dandruff and flaking, but a good scalp oil, more frequent brushing, or a change in the formula may help treat the dandruff."