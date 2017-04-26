Content continues below ad

​Reclined bound angle

Courtesy Katie Dunlop of Love Sweat Fitness

With a bolster or tightly-rolled blanket flush with the sacrum (the triangular bone in your lower back), running parallel with the spine, slowly begin to lie back. You'll feel a gentle stretch in the lower back. Inhale, and let your knees drop open and the bottoms of the feet come together to form a diamond shape and open the groin. Support the knees if necessary with blocks or couch pillows at the outer thigh/knee. With palms facing up, slide the arms out away from the body to a comfortable position. Remain here for three to five minutes, focusing on deep inhales and exhales. Why it works: "This pose soothes the lower back and opens the hips, which often can feel achy during one's menstrual cycle," says Zvara. "It stretches the abdomen to ease cramping and reduces stress and anxiety."