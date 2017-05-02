Content continues below ad

Far from it. Though there are some forms that are associated with chronic UTIs, these tend to be the minority, says Dr. Balar. Squamous cell carcinoma of the bladder is one, which makes up 5 percent of all cases. The takeaway: Just because you get UTIs, don't assume that you're at a higher risk for bladder cancer. Be open with your doctor about any concerning symptoms.

Content continues below ad

Docs are saving lives

Branislav-Nenin/Shutterstock

Previously, when bladder cancer had spread to surrounding muscles or other organs, the outlook was pretty bleak. About one in eight of all bladder cancers in the U.S. are diagnosed at stage four—which means the cancer has metastasized. "It was incurable at this stage with very few treatment options, and the average survival was 12 to 15 months," says Dr. Balar. However, advancements in the last three years have completely changed the course of treatment. With the development of immunotherapy, which boost the body's own immune system to target cancer, prognosis is looking up. "It's a little too early to say how the drugs impact survival rate, but what we've seen is that a subset of patients respond extremely well, and this is potentially life-saving for them," he says. In fact, some have a complete disappearance of cancer and lead healthy, normal lives within two to three years of starting treatment.