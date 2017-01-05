7 Silent Signs You Might Have a Blood Clot

A blood clot occurs when blood, which is usually liquid and flowing, thickens and becomes more gelatinous. This is useful when you have an injury, but some blood clots can be harmful and even fatal. If you've just traveled a long distance on an airplane or in a car, have a history of clotting issues, or are concerned that you are experiencing any of these blood clot symptoms, seek medical attention.

By Jenn Morson
Leg cramps

Leg crampsiStock/lzf
People who have experienced a blood clot in the leg say they've felt cramps similar to a charley horse. Such cramping can be the result of a DVT blood clot that has formed in a major vessel. "Ignoring a blood clot in the leg for even a day can end up in a pulmonary embolism, which is much more dangerous," according to Kristine Arthur, MD, internist at Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.

Tingling

TinglingiStock/golubovy
A persistent tingling in only one limb is another one of the common blood clot symptoms. When you have increased risk factors such as high blood pressure, pay attention to any tingling.

Pale or discolored skin

Pale or discolored skiniStock/jasmina007
A blood clot disrupts normal blood flow, often resulting in pale or discolored skin. If an area of one leg appears to be more pale or colored differently in any way, this is a blood clot symptom and should be checked by your doctor. Here's what else traveling on a plane can do to your body.

Skin is warm or cold to the touch

Skin is warm or cold to the touchiStock/pepifoto
Another common blood clot symptom is a variation in temperature where the clot is suspected. Much like the discoloration, this is caused by a disruption of blood flow. If this temperature variation continues and you have a history of increased risk of blood clots, call your doctor.

Back pain

Back painiStock/elenaleonova
Back pain might not seem like a likely blood clot symptom, but it can be an indication that a blood clot is present in the pelvic area or in the inferior vena cava, which is the major abdominal vein. These types of clots can result in permanent damage if not treated, as they cut off blood to the extremities. Here are other reasons you're experiencing back pain.

Excessive sweating

Excessive sweatingiStock/peopleimages
When paired with other symptoms, excessive sweating can be a sign of a blood clot located in either the lung or heart. These are very serious types of blood clots that should be treated immediately.

Shortness of breath

Shortness of breathiStock/geber86
Shortness of breath is a silent symptom of a pulmonary embolism, which is a blood clot located in the lung. Combined with the symptoms of a blood clot in the leg, shortness of breath is serious and should be investigated by your doctor immediately as this particular blood clot can be life-threatening.

