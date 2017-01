Sometimes, your swelling may be an indication of something more serious. Dr. Miller notes that swelling in a single extremity—in which trauma is not a factor—could be a sign of a skin infection or even a blood clot . In the case of a clot, you'll likely experience a great deal of pain in conjunction with specific movements. He also explains that swelling in one leg could indicate prostate cancer; swelling in that instance often occurs when there's a lymphatic blockage. Dr. Kantor agrees that one-sided, or unilateral, swelling is cause for concern. "On the legs, this could be caused by DVT (deep vein thrombosis) , which is a medical emergency," he says. "In other areas, it could be caused by something as serious as a tumor pressing on the lymph node drainage system." A swollen tongue is also just as urgent. Genetic conditions as well as an allergic reaction may be at hand in this case. But the fact that an enlarged tongue could impair breathing means immediate medical attention is a must.