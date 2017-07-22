Content continues below ad

Some people trying to diet or restrict food will turn to ice to keep their mouth busy. The problem, says Rissetto, is that you're depriving yourself of necessary nutrition and calories—and the slippery slope to serious malnutrition that can permanently damage organs, bones, and even your brain. "Obviously, this speaks to a larger issue," says Rissetto.

You're soothing inflammation—ineffectively

Some nutritional deficiencies can lead to an inflamed tongue or gums, and chewing ice can ease it—but at a cost. "Any relief from chewing ice for this purpose is short lived," says Dr. Stagg. "It's critical to find out what is causing the inflammation and address that for effective treatment. There are a wide range of causes and a swollen tongue that comes on suddenly can be life-threatening and must be dealt with as a medical emergency."