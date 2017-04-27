Content continues below ad

Pop a supplement

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Can't get enough leafy greens in your everyday diet to protect your eyes? It's totally understandable. "It's hard to eat a couple of big bowls of spinach every day," Dr. Stringham says. In that case, he says, supplements are a viable option. Dr. Stringham recommends getting 20 to 25 mg per day of both lutein and zeaxanthin, which is a difficult ratio to find outside of nature, like in vegetables. Thankfully, Twinlab has developed a formula out of the University of Georgia's research that could do the trick. The supplement, called Ocuguard Plus Lutein, follows the science from Dr. Stringham's lab and will be available for purchase in June.