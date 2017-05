Myth #1: It's a boy thing Image Point Fr/Shutterstock Fact: Boys with Boys with dyslexia are more frequently identified as having dyslexia in school, according to Bob Cunningham, EdM , a teacher, evaluator, school administrator, and advisor-in-residence on learning and attention issues for understood.org. But dyslexia affects both genders in nearly equal numbers. So what explains the difference in schools? Researchers have found that girls tend to quietly muddle through challenges while boys become more rambunctious. Boys' behavioral difficulties draw the teacher's attention to them. Here's how to make reading more fun for your child.

Myth #2: Dyslexia is 100 percent hereditary sfam_photo/Shutterstock Fact: Both genetics and differences in the brain play a role in dyslexia. It does often run in families: Research suggests that 40 percent of siblings, children, or parents of a person with dyslexia will also have dyslexia. Brain imaging studies have shown differences in brain structure and function in people with dyslexia compared to those who don't have it.

Myth #3: People with dyslexia read backwards crazystocker/Shutterstock Fact: Dyslexia makes it challenging to break down words. Symptoms sometimes include flipping letters around, but reversing letters isn't always a sign of dyslexia. (Young kids who don't have dyslexia often do this too.) Kids who have a tough time reading and learning often get misdiagnosed with ADHD

Myth #4: Reversing letters is a definite sign of dyslexia FrankCalderon/Shutterstock Fact: Just because a child struggles with mirror writing doesn't mean he has dyslexia. Some kids with dyslexia have trouble with it, but many don't. The majority of kids who reverse letters don't have any learning or attention issues. There isn't one underlying issue that causes reversals. A child might reverse letters because he has a poor memory for how to form letters. Another possible cause is visual processing issues

Myth #5: Dyslexia affects only reading J.McPhail/Shutterstock Fact: Writing, spelling, speaking, and socializing are all skills that can be affected by dyslexia. Because dyslexia is a complex, brain-based condition, it can affect different people in different ways.

Myth #6: People with dyslexia just need to try harder ESB Professional/Shutterstock Fact: Because the brain functions differently in people with dyslexia, some traditional reading and language instruction may not work for them. Studies have shown benefits of intensive dyslexia instruction or tutoring that's highly structured. Some methods involve all learning pathways in the brain, including sight, sound, and touch. These are the homework-help secrets your child's teacher wishes you knew.

Myth #7: Dyslexia is a sign of low IQ unguryanu/Shutterstock Fact: Dyslexia is not a sign of low intelligence. It occurs in children of all backgrounds and intelligence levels. Having dyslexia certainly doesn't mean your child isn't smart, and it's important to never, ever even hint that that's the case. Here are more things parents say that ruin kids' trust

