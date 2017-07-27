S_L/ShutterstockA woman who has had her ovaries removed, either independently or as part of a total hysterectomy, experiences immediate menopause. Other types of abdominal surgery can interrupt the flow of blood to the ovaries, causing follicles to die. Read up on the 10 myths of hysterectomy surgery that women can safely ignore .

sergey-karabanov/ShutterstockWomen who enter menopause in their thirties or even twenties may have illnesses that cause their ovaries to stop functioning well ahead of schedule. A thorough medical evaluation is appropriate to see if women who entered premature menopause have another underlying illness that could have caused it.

Africa-Studio/ShutterstockThis medical condition interferes with ovulation , causing inflammation and scarring that damages and destroys follicles. It involves oversized ovaries with cysts on the outer edges and affects more than 200,000 women in the U.S. per year.

Andrei_R/ShutterstockThese include insulin-dependent diabetes, hypothyroidism, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus. Many autoimmune disorders can affect your probability of entering menopause early. (Here's why millennials need to worry about autoimmune diseases right now.)

Cancer treatments

Photographee.euChemotherapy and radiation therapy often trigger early menopause. Women taking tamoxifen to reduce their risk of breast cancer may also enter menopause early—but here are some natural remedies for those annoying menopause symptoms.

All of these are possible explanations for entering early menopause. Be sure to consult your physician if you think there may be an underlying issue to your symptoms.