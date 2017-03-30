Blood-related conditions urbans/ShutterstockTypes 1 and 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol affect almost every cell in the body—including the ears. Vibrations from tiny hair cells in your ears send your brain messages about what you’re hearing, but those cells need proper blood flow. “All those hair cells are fed nutrients by tiny little capillaries,” says Craig A. Kasper, AuD, FAAA, chief audiology officer of New York Hearing Doctors. “If there’s any problem with blood flow, you’re not going to get those hair cells to grow.” Diabetics, for instance, are twice as likely to experience hearing loss than the rest of the population is, he says. Don't miss these science-backed ways to reverse diabetes.

Blow dryers TORWAISTUDIO/ShutterstockA hairdryer near your head could be putting out 85 or more decibels of noise—the point that the National Institutes of Health says could put you at risk for hearing loss. You’d probably have to dry your hair for eight hours straight before it did any damage, but that loud part of your beauty regime could add up over time, says Kit Frank, AuD, supervisory audiologist with NYU Langone Medical Center. “The more you use [blow dryers] and the longer you use them, the more likely you are to have damage,” she says. “It might not do immediate damage, but over time it will.” Avoid the noise by learning the best ways to air-dry hair.

Loud music melis/ShutterstockThe ringing in your ears after a loud concert is a sure sign the music was too loud, but live shows aren’t the only culprit. Even the tunes coming through your headphones could damage your ears. Earbuds are typically more damaging than over-the-ear headphones because they rest deeper in your ear canal, says Dr. Frank. And if you crank up the volume to drown out the noise around you, things get even riskier, says Dr. Kasper. “You typically have to compete with the environmental noise to hear the music,” he says. “That’s when it becomes dangerous.” Sticking with volume at or below 60 percent will keep the sound at a safe level, he says. If you can’t hear at that volume, buy sound-blocking headphones to cut out the outside noise. Check out these silent signs of hearing loss you might ignore.

Skipping your annual checkup aerogondo2/ShutterstockMost hearing loss comes from gradual damage to your inner ear, but blockages are totally treatable. During your yearly well visit, your doctor should be checking the inside of your ears for wax buildup. Skip that checkup and you might end up with clogged earwax muffling your hearing, says Dr. Frank. But you might also get stuffed-up ears after a specific event, says Dr. Kasper. “It could be someone has a history of sinus infections or allergies, or just took multiple plane rides and their ears are clogged,” he says. “It makes us feel like we’re underwater.” Sticking in a Q-Tip could damage your ear, so learn the best way to clear out earwax, and visit your doctor to clear out deep blockages.

Prescriptions Burlingham/ShutterstockHearing loss could be a side effect of your medication. Some diuretics for heart disease, chemotherapies, and antibiotics (especially gentamicin, neomycin, and others in the –mycin family) could damage your ears. Getting better is probably your first priority, but it’s worth talking to your doctor about whether the dose is high enough to do damage. “High doses of any antibiotic can be dangerous,” says Dr. Frank. “Usually myacins are used in high doses.” Find out more questions you should ask your doctor before taking antibiotics.

OTC pain relievers piya kunkayan/ShutterstockEven pain relievers you get over the counter, like aspirin and ibuprofen, could do damage in high amounts. Any hearing loss or tinnitus from them is usually temporary, but the side effects are sometimes permanent. As long as you stick with baby aspirin or regular doses of a pain medication, though, you won’t risk ruining your hearing, says Dr. Kasper. Learn more things you didn't know about pain medications.

High fever Helen Sushitskaya/ShutterstockAs if a high fever weren’t bad enough, that elevated temperature could also damage the nerves in your inner ear, either because of inflammation or lack of oxygen. “If you don’t get that oxygen to the nerves, they break down and they don’t work like they should,” says Dr. Frank.

Your commute William Perugini/ShutterstockPublic transportation can be noisy, and sitting on a subway for half an hour to and from work could add up over time and hurt your ears, says Dr. Frank. Plus, the siren of an emergency vehicle passing you on the street could be loud enough to do some damage. “Covering your ears is a good thing—it’s not silly,” says Dr. Frank. Read more ways your commute could make you sick.

Exercise classes Syda Productions/ShutterstockThe music blasting at your group workout class might power you through your sweat session, but it might be working your ears in a bad way. “If you walk out of spin classes and your ears are buzzing, that’s an indication that you may have done damage to your ears,” says Dr. Kasper. Download an app to your smartphone to measure the sound level around you throughout your day, especially in loud spots like the gym, he recommends. No one is telling you to stop working out, but consider using hearing protection if your fitness center is particularly noisy. Don't miss these other mistakes you make in group fitness classes.

Cooking appliances Luna Vandoorne/ShutterstockNoisy appliances like blenders and coffee grinders could do damage to your ears over time. The more often you get those noisy blades going, the more trauma your ears go through. Hard-core chefs should consider ear protection, though the occasional smoothie isn’t anything to worry about. “If you’re in the kitchen and cooking and using a blender all day, that’s a problem,” says Dr. Frank. “If you use it for ten seconds once a week, it probably won’t be a problem for you.”

Power tools Luna Vandoorne/ShutterstockThe racket from lawn mowers, jackhammers, drills, and other power tools isn’t just a headache—it’s also a risk for hearing damage. You'll need to protect your ears, but earplugs might not be the best choice. Putting fingers grimy from the tools so close to your ear canal could put you at risk for infection, says Dr. Kasper. Instead, pick up a pair of earmuffs from the hardware store. “They go right over the ear, and they’re easy to take on and off,” Dr. Kasper says.



