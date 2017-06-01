Content continues below ad

It's possible to have overlapping symptoms

antoniodiaz/Shutterstock

With GERD and EoE sharing so many symptoms, how do you know which one you have? If you tend to experience these symptoms in spring and summer and you don't get any relief from antacids or acid-suppressing drugs, ask your doctor to order an endoscopy to see just how irritated your esophagus is. "When I see a patient having difficulty swallowing or pain without swallowing, it can often be EoE," says Alexandra Guillaume, MD, a gastroenterologist at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York. "It happens when the eosinophils—reacting to some sort of allergy—overwhelm the esophagus, leading the esophagus itself to become spastic. This makes it difficult for patients to swallow."