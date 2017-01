If you've just completed a strenuous workout and are in pain and wondering whether to use heat or ice, use ice on the affected areas to reduce inflammation. Do this right away and limit icing sessions to 20 minutes to avoid causing any irritation to your skin. Heat is not recommended for post-workout pain and muscle soreness as it can increase swelling and make the injury worse. When trying to remember whether to use ice or heat for pulled muscle injuries, keep in mind that heat expands while ice contracts. You want to avoid expanding inflamed muscles.