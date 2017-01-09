Heat or Ice? The Best Ways You Should Handle 8 Common Pains
Heating pads and ice packs come in handy for pain relief, but how do you know which is better? Is heat ideal for back pain? Will ice packs soothe pulled muscles? Here's how to figure out which treatment will work best for you.
Heat or ice: Back injury
Heat or ice: Menstrual cramps
Heat or ice: Joint pain
Content continues below ad
Heat or ice: Chronic back pain
Heat or ice: Sprained ankle
Heat or ice: Arthritis
Content continues below ad
Heat or ice: After-effects of working out
Heat or ice: Torn ligament
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.