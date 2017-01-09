Content continues below ad

Heat or ice: Torn ligament

iStock/kokouu

For ligament tears, Dr. Podesta recommends ice, not heat. "Typically I will recommend application of ice or submersion in an ice bath for 15 minutes every two to three hours for the first 24 to 36 hours after an injury. Icing helps to diminish blood flow to injured tissue, limiting swelling, inflammation, and pain. I do not recommend heat in the initial stages after an injury for fear of increasing the inflammatory response, swelling, and pain."