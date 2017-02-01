What’s the Deal with Himalayan Sea Salt Lamps?
It seems like everyone is talking about Himalayan sea salt lamps these days. Read this before you buy into the trend.
iStock/MishaKaminsky
As with anything that has a trendy appeal, Himalayan sea salt has started popping up everywhere. Not only can you now find it in many restaurants, but there’s now ‘salty yoga‘ (which takes place in a room covered in Himalayan rock salt), salt caves, and, of course, Himalayan sea salt lamps.
So what makes this salt variety so special? First off, Himalayan sea salt comes from mines located in the Salt Range of northern Pakistan, which sits close to 100 miles south of the Lower Himalayan range, resting 900 feet above sea level. There, it’s harvested with minimal processing, and the resulting salt is said to be rich in phosphorus, bromine, boron, zinc, and more. Now about those lamps…
Fans of Himalayan sea salt lamps claim they emit negative ions which:
- Purify the air
- Protect against electromagnetic radiation
- Stave off fatigue
- Increase oxygen flow to the brain
- Protect us from toxins
- Soothe allergies
- Lower blood pressure
If that’s the case shouldn’t we all own one? Yes, but unfortunately, like all things too good to be true, so is the hype around Himalayan sea salt lamps.
It is true that a very high concentration of negative ions may help your mood, specifically if you experience seasonal affective disorder, as a study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found. But, according to snopes.com, there seems to be little proof that Himalayan sea salt lamps emit ions of any kind. Final word: Save your money, and skip the lamp. If you’re a fan of the soft hue though, these sea salt shot glasses might prove to be more useful.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Video
More About Conditions
14 Things Only People with Anxiety Will Understand
While many refuse to speak out about it, living with anxiety is an immensely difficult feat. The truth of the matter is that few non-sufferers comprehend how this illness affects people. In that light, here are just 14 things that people suffering from anxiety know to be true.