You've probably heard about icing the inflamed area, but Baxter warns that this stiffens muscles and tendons and slows the blood flow. Try massaging the area following icing to stimulate the flow of blood, Dr. Baxter. The massage "keeps the muscle fibers supple," he says, "so the re-injury damage of moving fibers that are trying to stick together to decrease movement is minimized and ice is more tolerable."

Nighttime splints

Keeping your wrists straight can help relieve the pressure on your median nerve. Symptoms are more common at night, so wearing a splint in the evening may help relieve your symptoms before they start. If you have issues with repetitive tasks at work, you can also wear wrist splints during the day. "The purpose of the splint is to keep the wrist in a neutral position keeping the tunnel open and preventing pressure on the nerve," says Dr. Liberman. "We tend to sleep with our wrists bent, which exacerbates the symptoms. These splints can also be worn during activity that exacerbates the symptoms."