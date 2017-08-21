Content continues below ad

Wet combing

Vinh Nguyen, MD, family medicine physician at Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, suggests wet combing. "A fine-toothed comb should be used on wet hair, and adding conditioner can help. Continue combing each section until there are no more lice found," he says, "Repeat every three to four days for several weeks." This would also be a good method to combine with other natural treatments in order to get rid of the lice more quickly.