Basement

Artazum/Shutterstock

You might not spend as much time in the basement as you do in other rooms of your house, but it shouldn't be neglected when it comes to allergy-proofing for fall. It's actually one of the spaces you're most likely to find a number of potential triggers, such as roaches and rodents who find their way from outdoors (along with their droppings and sheddings), and mold thriving in the dark and damp and releasing allergy-triggering spores. To get rid of allergens from your basement, the AAFA recommends finding and fixing all leaks, seams, and cracks in the foundation (to keep moisture out), fixing leaks and drips in pipes and in and around the water heater and central HVAC system, and carrying out a thorough inspection and removal of mold. If you store items in your basement, do so in plastic storage bins.