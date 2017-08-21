Run (quickly!) Dan photography/Shutterstock Don't have much time? You don't need it. Running not only helps you Don't have much time? You don't need it. Running not only helps you live longer , but doing it for one to two minutes per day provides a high intensity workout that is associated with better measures of bone health, reports a new study in the International Journal of Epidemiology . High impact activity stimulates bone cells, ultimately improving bone density.

Lift weights Olimpik/Shutterstock If you're a postmenopausal woman, do lower impact activities two to three times a week, recommends Abraham Lin, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Kaiser Permanent in Southern California. Try weight machines, dumbbell exercises, or weight-bearing endurance activities like aerobics, walking, or light jogging. Check out all the other ways your body benefits when you strength train

Get down oliveromg/Shutterstock Dance! Just like jogging or using a weight machine, "dancing will increase the weight through your muscles and bones to help increase your bone density," says Dr. Lin. Get in the mood by popping in one of these dance movies

Pop your D NatchaS/Shutterstock "Vitamin D is a major contributor to bone density because it helps the body with calcium absorption," Says Patty Rosas-Osnaya, nurse practitioner and manager of Kaiser Permanente's Healthy Bones Program in Southern California. She recommends taking a supplement. Currently, the RDA for D is 600 IU, but many doctors suggest taking more. Here are nine signs you're not getting enough; check with your GP to find out what's right for you.

Skip the pop Kamil Macniak/Shutterstock Your bones are just one of so many reasons to skip sodas entirely. For every serving of the bubbly stuff per day, a woman's risk of hip fracture increased by 14 percent, reported a 2014 study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The researchers note it's unclear exactly why there's this association, but past research has suggested it may be the caffeine, phosphorus, or sugar that interferes with calcium levels in some way.

Eat more fish photogal/Shutterstock Along with a supplement, try to fill your diet with D-packed foods, like fish (learn the yummy ways to make it tonight). Three ounces of cooked sockeye salmon offers 447 IUs of bone-friendly vitamin D. Two canned sardines contain 46 IUs. And three ounces of canned tuna has 154 IUs. Eat them on the regular and you'll be well on your way to your daily quota.

Jump, jump Maridav/Shutterstock When women jumped 10 to 20 times twice per day (resting 30 seconds between each jump) for four months, they benefitted from a stronger hip bone mineral density compared to women who didn't jump, reports a 2015 study. Jumping creates micro stresses in bone; when the body rebuilds this bone, it becomes stronger.

Play ball Patrick Thomas/Shutterstock It's easy to get caught up in the "shoulds" of traditional exercise. (I should run! I should go to the gym!) But letting loose with a game of tennis, golf, or racquetball also is considered a weight bearing activity that helps fortify your frame, says Julia Bruene, MD, sports medicine physician at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. (And PS it doesn't matter if you're any good, either.)

Eat balanced Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock Another perk to getting in a variety of fruits, veggies, whole grains, nuts, dairy, and seafood? You'll get a heaping serving of the vitamins and minerals you need to improve bone density, says Rosas-Osnaya. Those include phosphorus, vitamin K, vitamin B6 and B12, and magnesium. Another perk to getting in a variety of fruits, veggies, whole grains, nuts, dairy, and seafood? You'll get a heaping serving of the vitamins and minerals you need to improve bone density, says Rosas-Osnaya. Those include phosphorus, vitamin K, vitamin B6 and B12, and magnesium.

Don't drastically diet Katarzyna Hurova/Shutterstock "Young, active women can actually harm their bones by excessive exercise without meeting their daily energy needs," says Dr. Bruene. Translation: if you exercise too much and eat too little, your bone density can decrease. That's because running on empty often halts menstrual cycles, lowering the estrogen level in the body, she explains. Estrogen is a pro-bone hormone. Staying active is great, but make sure you're eating enough, too. There are many ways to lose weight without dieting

"Large amounts of animal protein can affect the kidneys, which then lead to loss of calcium," says Rosas-Osnaya. "This will lead to a low calcium level in the body, which may contribute to bone loss," she says. Make sure that you're filling your plate with three-quarters of plant-based eats and you'll find a good balance.

Cook with herbs Billion Photos/Shutterstock Spicing up dishes with oregano, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and other herbs and spices can help you cut back on the salt in cooking. "Foods high in salt affect the body's ability to retain calcium," notes Rosas-Osnaya. In addition to reducing sodium in cooking, also limit high-sodium snacks like chips and these sneaky salty foods

Order tofu Elena Veselova/Shutterstock Fitting soy in your diet is another smart move, Fitting soy in your diet is another smart move, suggests research . People who eat soy may have stronger bones simply because soy foods are associated with having a healthier diet. Or, it may be soy's phytoestrogen compounds called isoflavones that buoy bone health.

Check your meds Elena Veselova/Shutterstock "There are many medications that negatively contribute to bone loss," says Rosas-Osnaya. However, there's typically a reason why you're taking these, she points out, so talk to your doctor about any meds you're on and how they may impact your bone health. A few that can interfere with a strong skeleton include: steroids, proton pump inhibitors, antacids that contain aluminum, and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), she notes. And make sure to watch for the signs that you're taking too many medications

Eat more olives Victoria Kurylo/Shutterstock Yep, the little green or black fruits (as well as olive oil) may provide a dose of powerful antioxidants that reduces oxidative stress and inflammation that can harm bones, 2016 research suggests. They may also promote bone cell formation. Olive oil can also boost your health in innumerable ways—and may even help lengthen your life

Ask if you need an Rx XiXinXing/Shutterstock Every day your body is constantly breaking down old bone and forming new bone. If your doctor is worried about your bone health, you may be prescribed what's called an antiresorptive medication, which slow the break down and reabsorption of bone, Rosas-Osnaya explains. The Rxs can help prevent osteoporosis. Some options include Fosamax, Boniva, and Evista. Every day your body is constantly breaking down old bone and forming new bone. If your doctor is worried about your bone health, you may be prescribed what's called an antiresorptive medication, which slow the break down and reabsorption of bone, Rosas-Osnaya explains. The Rxs can help prevent osteoporosis. Some options include Fosamax, Boniva, and Evista.

Wear the right footwear Victoria Kurylo/Shutterstock There's always a risk of tripping and falling if you're an older adult. In that case, Dr. Lin tells his patients to avoid any shoe that can make you trip, fall, and suffer a hip fracture—not to mention cause pain. "I have witnessed several fractures from tripping in sandals, flip flops, platforms, and high heels," he says. Instead, choose comfy, well-fitting athletic shoes that have good traction and shock absorption.

Load up on greens 12photography/Shutterstock "Dairy often gets the most attention for calcium and vitamin D, but green vegetables are also a very strong source. Plus they provide fiber, other essential vitamins and are low in calories," says Jeremy Alland, MD, a sports medicine and primary care physician at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. Some, like beet greens, are considered a superfood.

Experiment with activity 2shrimpS/Shutterstock By now, it's clear that staying active is one of the most important things you can do to keep bones strong. That's why it's so key to find an activity that you absolutely love. Figure out what it is. Try a boxing class, sign up to run a 5k, grab your neighbor and try to find fun new walking routes in your area. "If you find a load bearing exercise that you truly enjoy and you can easily fit into your schedule, you will much more likely to repeat it on a daily basis," says Dr. Lin. And consistency is what will build bones. By now, it's clear that staying active is one of the most important things you can do to keep bones strong. That's why it's so key to find an activity that you absolutely love. Figure out what it is. Try a boxing class, sign up to run a 5k, grab your neighbor and try to find fun new walking routes in your area. "If you find a load bearing exercise that you truly enjoy and you can easily fit into your schedule, you will much more likely to repeat it on a daily basis," says Dr. Lin. And consistency is what will build bones.

Make sure you get the power duo CHATCWORLD/Shutterstock Peak bone mass happens before age 30, says Dr. Alland. "Many of the interventions discussed to prevent osteoporosis and promote bone health should be implemented when you are younger," he says. If you have an adolescent at home, make sure they're getting about 1300 mg of calcium through food and 600 IU of vitamin D per day. These are the signs you're not getting enough calcium

Keep it clean Yusuf Ziya Arca/Shutterstock "I hear all the stories about patients tripping over toys, slipping on waxed floors, and tripping in the middle of the night going to the bathroom," says Dr. Lin. Keep the floors tidy, use non-slip bath mats, and set up night lights in strategic areas to help avoid a fall. "I hear all the stories about patients tripping over toys, slipping on waxed floors, and tripping in the middle of the night going to the bathroom," says Dr. Lin. Keep the floors tidy, use non-slip bath mats, and set up night lights in strategic areas to help avoid a fall.

Ditch the cigs Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH/Shutterstock There are countless reasons to stop smoking. Preserving your bones should be high up on that list. "Smoking cigarettes can drastically decrease your bone density," says Dr. Bruene. If you haven't yet, take this advice from ex-smokers to stop for good.

Eat more nuts Evlakhov Valeriy/Shutterstock Foods like almonds, cashews, and peanuts are good sources of magnesium, a mineral that improves the structure of bones. It's also "integral for bone absorption of calcium," explains Dr. Bruene. (Consider this: up to 60 percent of the magnesium in your body is housed in your skeleton.)

Do cobra pose Veles Studio/Shutterstock You may not think you have enough time for yoga, but you don't need a lot—here's a 10-minute yoga routine to try. It's worth the effort because just 12 minutes of a daily yoga practice helped patients improve the bone mineral density in their spine, hips, and femur, found a 2016 study

Slow down on the calcium supplements GracePhotos/Shutterstock Avoid taking excessive calcium supplements, warns Dr. Bruene, who notes that some research suggests it can lead to early heart disease. Case in point: A study published in 2016 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that higher dose calcium supplements was associated with an increased risk for a build-up of calcium in the arteries. Avoid consuming more than 2,000 mg of calcium a day, adds Dr. Alland.

Step out into the sun Anton Watman/Shutterstock One of the main ways your body manufactures vitamin D is through your skin via sun exposure. That's why Dr. Bruene recommends spending time outside in the sun to boost your vitamin D level naturally. That said—you should still wear sunscreen every time you're out. SPF doesn't eliminate all UV rays, so some still reach your skin, which is why you can still maintain D levels even while wearing SPF, the Skin Cancer Foundation points out. These are the sunscreens top dermatologists actually use on themselves

Limit alcohol Romaset/Shutterstock You've heard that women should have no more than one alcoholic drink per day; for men, it's two per day. Another reason to stay under that limit is for your bones. "Three or more alcoholic beverages a day for a long period of time interferes with bone formation, causing thin and fragile bones," says Rosas-Osnaya. (Not to mention potential falls and fractures). If you drink, stick to a moderate amount per day. Here are 17 simple tips for cutting back on the booze

Step up Yulia Grigoryeva/Shutterstock There's something to be said about moving your body more throughout the day—outside of the gym. Dr. Alland recommends getting a pedometer (you can also use an app on your phone or a fitness tracker) to challenge yourself to get as many steps in the day you can. This is why a pedometer is so much better than a fancy fitness tracker

Think health Master Cowley/Shutterstock When you're thinking about how you can preserve your skeleton ask yourself this question: is it a smart habit for my health? If the answer is yes, it will probably do your body—including your bones—good. "An overall healthy lifestyle is more important than any one specific nutrient or vitamin," says Dr. Alland.

