Is It Morning Sickness or Hyperemesis Gravidarum? 8 Signs to Watch For

Some 70 to 80 percent of pregnant women have morning sickness during their first trimester, but some 5 percent get it really bad, vomiting several times a day and getting zero relief from home remedies. Women with this condition, called Hyperemesis Gravidarum, need to seek medical care ASAP to maintain a healthy pregnancy.