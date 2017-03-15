The Irreversible Disease You Can Get from High Blood Sugar (It’s Not Diabetes)
Obviously high blood sugar is a one-way ticket to diabetes—but it could lead to another devastating illness, according to new research.
ldutko/ShutterStockWhen you think of high blood sugar, you probably automatically associate it with obesity and diabetes. But according to a new study published in Scientific Reports, it can also lead to Alzheimer’s disease, a degenerative condition that affects more than five million Americans now and is expected to affect some 16 million by 2050, with as many as 125 million worldwide.
It’s been known for some time that people with diabetes are more prone to getting Alzheimer’s, but the researchers, from the University of Bath in the U.K., have uncovered a “molecular tipping point” between elevated levels of blood sugar and Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s is caused by a build-up of abnormal proteins in the brain, which create deposits of plaque (clusters of chemically sticky proteins that build up between nerve cells) and tangles (twisted fibers of a protein that form inside dying cells). This damage leads to a gradual breakdown of the brain’s normal functioning. First it affects the memory, but then it damages other functions such as clear thinking, carrying out everyday tasks, and sometimes even the ability to swallow.
With an aging population, it’s not surprising that scientists are working hard to learn more about the causes of Alzheimer’s, looking for ways to slow the disease down, and even prevent it developing.
Here’s how high blood sugar can lead to Alzheimer’s, according to the new findings: In the very early stages of Alzheimer’s, inflammation can be detected in the brain. Normally the body’s immune system would kick in and tackle that inflammation. An enzyme known as MIF (microphage migration inhibitory factor), has a critical role in the immune response and also in the body’s regulation of the insulin that balances blood sugar.
University of Bath scientists worked together with colleagues from Wolfson Centre for Age Related Diseases at Kings College London, comparing the brains of Alzheimer’s patients with healthy brains. They already knew that glucose and its breakdown products cause damage to the proteins in cells (a process known as glycation). They’ve now identified that continuous high blood sugar levels, (e.g. in poorly managed diabetes), interfere with the MIF enzyme that controls the body’s response to the inflammation.
However, Professor Jean van den Elsen from the Department of Biology and Biochemistry, University of Bath, is careful to explain that simply eating too much sugar won’t give you Alzheimer’s. “We haven’t found any evidence that eating a lot of sugar will increase the chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease,” he says. “But we clearly see that if sugar levels stay up for a prolonged time, like in diabetes, there is a chance the increased damage could lead to disease.”
Of course, there are many sound health reasons for avoiding high levels of blood sugar, whether from eating sugary foods or other culprits like refined carbs. In particular, it makes you more prone to developing type 2 diabetes. And with doctors estimating that 8 million Americans are living with undiagnosed diabetes, it makes sense to take precautions such as knowing the symptoms, getting yourself checked regularly, and reducing the amount of sugar in your diet.
Professor Elsen is practicing what he preaches. “I would still advise people that a healthy diet is best. Since I’ve been studying glucose-damaging proteins, I’ve stopped eating added sugar myself as a precaution.”
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Video
More About Conditions
Broken Heart Syndrome Is Real—and It’s One of the 5 Heart Conditions Most Common in Women
This Type of Cancer is Hitting Millennials Really Hard
Compared with adults born in 1950, people born around 1990 have two and four times the odds of developing colon and rectal cancers, respectively, according to new research in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Here are 10 things you need to know.