Easier said than done, but Dr. Silverman underscores voice rest as the best way to get your voice back on track quickly. He defines complete voice rest as just that: Literally no speaking, and "walking around with a clipboard." For relative voice rest, he recommends "nothing over a quiet voice. Don't speak to anyone more than arm's reach away. And no whispering – that can even be worse than shouting." While you're at it, try these cold remedies that really work.