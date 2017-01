Laryngitis, which is prevalent during cold and flu season, is caused when the larynx—or voice box, which functions as a set of muscles that close when we swallow—becomes inflamed. To produce voice, folds of tissue within the larynx rub up against each other. And when inflammation gets into that lining, they don't vibrate properly, explains Joshua B. Silverman, MD, PhD, chief, division of laryngology, department of otolaryngology at Long Island Jewish Medical Center . Usually the condition will resolve with "conservative measures," he says, and hydration is the most important treatment for anyone with a bout of laryngitis. "When I say inflamed, I mean angry, red, and swollen. The voice box is very perceptible to dry mouth." To drink more water , Dr. Silverman recommends carrying a wat r bottle around throughout the day and continually sipping from it.