Is Your Voice MIA? Try These Tips to Treat Laryngitis Quickly
Colds and the flu are a primary cause for laryngitis. Get back up and communicating faster with advice on treating an inflamed voice box.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate
Keep a humid environment
Don't overstrain your voice
Content continues below ad
Stay smoke-free
Finally, just rest your voice
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Video
More About Conditions
Bed Sores: 8 Things Caregivers Should Absolutely Know
Caregivers have a lot to worry about, but one thing that should stay on top of their list is bedsores. Bedsores (or pressure injuries) that aren’t properly prevented or treated are responsible for 60,000 deaths each year, and per a recent report, that number is growing at an alarming rate: a 63 percent increase in the past decade alone. Here’s what every caregiver should know about them.