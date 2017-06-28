Content continues below ad

Let yourself off the hook

Courtesy Caroline Maguire

No one is perfect, says ADHD and social skills coach, Caroline Maguire, ACCG, MEd. That's why she lets herself off the hook and banishes the "shoulds"—the things she feels obligated to do. Instead, Maguire focuses on simplifying. One basic choice that makes her life easier: Even though she knows she can save money by buying heads of lettuce and washing her own, she gives in and goes for the bagged, pre-washed stuff, feelings of guilt or laziness be damned.