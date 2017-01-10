Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Mind the expiration dates on insulin

istock/eromaze

If you're using insulin to control your diabetes, pay attention to the expiration dates, Malkoff-Cohen says. Using expired insulin can jeopardize your health and diabetes control, as it is less potent. Insulin is tasked with keeping blood sugar levels normal, so when it's not doing its job, glucose levels build up and can cause health problems. "Always read the fine print," she says. There are typically two dates to check: Unopened and opened. "The moment you open a bottle or pen of insulin from the refrigerator, it should be discarded exactly 28 days later," Malkoff-Cohen says.