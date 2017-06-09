Content continues below ad

"As melatonin is not a prescribed medication, the range of doses available is wide and there is no one recognized dose for patients with insomnia or sleep phase disorder," reveals James A. Rowley MD, Detroit Medical Center Interim Chief, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine. "Thus, the patient should follow the instructions of their physician (preferably a sleep physician) on what dose they should take. Then, they need to purchase it at a reputable pharmacy or general nutrition/supplement store; they should purchase a supplement made in a lab, not from animal sources, as these are more likely to have contaminants. Finally, if they have any side effects or perceived side effects after starting the supplement, they should stop taking it and return to their physician for more assistance."

It may be harmful during puberty

Melatonin works on several parts of the brain and body, including the hypothalamus and pituitary glands, which are involved in pubertal development. Nazario cautions parents to discuss their child's sleep problem with a pediatrician before giving them the supplement. "The hormone is naturally reduced during puberty and changing this pattern with an unregulated compound and without supervision can potentially result in harm," she warns. "Instead, it's critical to try and determine the cause of lack of sleep, and eliminate any contributing factors to help correct his or her sleep problems." The supplement is considered safe for children, says Kothare, and is officially indicated for children with autism, but you should always check with your doctor before giving it to your kids.