ShutterstockMen could benefit from doing Kegels, too. These pelvic-floor exercises may help them deal with incontinence, says Dr. Michael Greenspan, a Hamilton, Ont.-based urologist. As well, they may alleviate premature ejaculation. There are also many other reasons that men should be doing kegels.

Women do Kegels, especially after giving birth, to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles (the ones used to stop urine flow in both men and women).

Vaginal childbirth stretches these muscles and can cause incontinence. Kegels may also be helpful for women with problems reaching orgasm. (This explains what your pelvic floor is and why you need to take care of it.)

So are there any differences in how men should do these exercises? No, says Wayne Seeto, a Toronto-based rehab specialist for Stott Pilates.

“Men should do them the same way women do.”

One way is to sit on a stability ball, with good posture, to engage the pelvic floor. Kegels, named after Dr. Arnold Kegel, who created the exercises in 1948, involve contracting the inside of the pelvic area.

“You don’t want to contract the glutes, and the ball shouldn’t move.”

Also, try out these tricks to prevent urinary incontinence when working out.