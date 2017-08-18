Sneeze and sniffle season is almost upon us. Are you prepared? For one, you can start with allergy-proofing your home, or any other smart tactics for those seasonal flare-ups. But when all else fails, Google always has you covered.

via Google.com

Data shows that we tend to scour the Internet for allergy remedies in April and May, and then again in September—and good old Google took note. Everyone’s favorite search engine recently teamed up with Weather.com, and together they made the daily pollen index and forecast available directly on the Google search page.

Thanks to this partnership, you can also receive reminders via the Google App when the pollen count in your area is particularly high. To opt into those notifications, simply search for pollen levels or the local pollen forecast on Google, and then select the “turn on” option. Done! Pretty soon, you’ll be tossing your tissues for good. (You can also try even more surprising ways to stop seasonal allergies in their tracks.)

via Google.com

“Google is making efforts to make it easier to understand your health,” the company said. “This is just one new feature added to that effort.”

But this isn’t the first Google update that makes our lives way easier. They recently launched a job search engine for jobseekers looking to make a big move. And thanks to a new feature called “My Activity,” you can keep tabs on exactly what Google knows about you (which turns out to be a whole lot more than you thought).

Color us impressed. Honestly, what can’t Google do?