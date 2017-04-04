"When I was first diagnosed with MS, I sought out the top experts in the field, but two years in, I was still declining," says Dr. Wahls, whose MS had by then progressed to secondary progressive MS. As her back, and stomach muscles became weaker and weaker, Dr. Wahls found herself unable to walk without support or even sit up straight. She spent much of her time confined to a tilt-recline wheelchair. A mother of two who had relished the outdoor life, she started to fear that eventually, she would become completely bed-ridden. Dr. Wahls tried everything that state-of-the-art medical science could throw at her, including chemotherapy and the best disease-modifying drugs available. Nothing they tried had a meaningful impact. Even worse, the doctors were clear that her debilitation would never be reversible. Their goal in treatment was to slow down or stave off the disease's inevitable progression, not to help her regain lost function. Dr. Wahls decided it was time to take matters into her own hands.

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

First steps and next steps

Anja-Ivanovic/Shutterstock

Seven years after first being diagnosed, Dr. Wahls started a new phase of her job that she had once feared would be too physically grueling for her to handle. To her surprise, she was able to continue with her case load, seeing patients and continuing research into brain disease. It began to dawn on her that she would not have to go out on disability, a dreaded prospect which seemed inevitable just a year before. She is now able to sit up straight at the dinner table for the first time in years and realizes she is getting better. "I had believed what I'd been told by my doctors, that functions once lost are gone forever, but here I was walking with a cane instead of my sticks. Everyone was stunned," she says. And then, something amazing happened. "I had a meeting scheduled with my Chief of Medicine that I couldn't miss. It was up a hill, so I thought I'd better take my scooter. I'm driving it over, and it runs out of juice, and I just can't be late, so I leave my scooter and walk slowly up the hill, and I make it! This is so important. This never happens! Three months later, I rode my bike around the block, with my partner and our kids. We were all crying," she says. "Once I pedaled around the block, I knew in my heart that my doctors and I had no idea how to explain this. And yet, she was living proof that she had created something completely new, ground-breaking, and transformative.