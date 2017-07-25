You have difficulty peeing iStock/Jan-Otto If you have trouble urinating or your stream is slow or weak, call your doctor. "Even if this happens once or twice and doesn't persist, you should not ignore it because it's not normal. Get it checked out right away," says Ash Tewari, MD, chairman of the department of urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Although your toilet troubles are more likely to be caused by a condition other than cancer—they can be a symptom of UTIs in men, for example—you can’t be too careful, he says. The urge to go more often, especially at night, or loss of bladder control can be another sign that something's not right.

There's blood in your urine iStock/Giorez If you notice blood in your urine, or if it burns or is painful to pee, ask your doctor about getting tested for prostate cancer, says Dr. Tewari. Because of the prostate gland's proximity to the urethra and bladder, a tumor pressing on it may cause urinary symptoms. These are other health clues your urine may provide.

You become impotent iStock/annebaek If you suddenly have trouble getting an erection, ejaculating is painful, or there's blood in your semen, call your doctor. "Issues with erectile function may signal late-stage prostate cancer," says Dr. Tewari.

Your body aches iStock/valentinrussanov "Pain in the bones—such as the ribs, hips, or spine—can actually be a sign of prostate cancer," says Dr. Tewari. Frequent pain or stiffness in the lower back, hips, or upper thighs is also a symptom, according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and may be a sign that cancer has spread.

Loss of appetite iStock/freemixer If those steak and potatoes suddenly aren't so appetizing, take note. "Loss of appetite or the desire to eat things one normally would can be a prostate cancer warning sign," says Dr. Tewari. Even though this symptom seems minor, Dr. Tewari says not to ignore it. "Since prostate cancer usually doesn't present with clear symptoms, in order for us to find cancer that's curable, men have to be proactive," he says. Here are other cancer symptoms men tend to ignore.



