For your hair: Fairy Tales Rosemary Repel Hair Spray via fairytaleshaircare.com, shutterstockBelieve it or not, mosquitoes are craftier than you think. And if you're in areas where these bugs are rampant, they might even find a way to crawl into your hair and bite your scalp. Yikes! Before you head to a swampy area or hang out for hours on a lake, spritz some of this lightweight, non-sticky hairspray that adds a 'seal' of protection to strands. It's made with natural ingredients, including rosemary, peppermint, tea tree, and citronella. It even fights against head lice and nits too. Ever wonder why you attract bugs? Here's the deal.

For your carry-on or purse: BugBand Towelettes via bugband.net, shutterstockIf your favorite part of summer is catching flight after flight to attend weddings, visit the beach or go for a hike, you need a trusty bug repellent that's easy to carry. For your purse, backpack, or suitcase, pack a few of these towelettes that use geraniol DEET-free insect repellent. Just wipe all over your body and you're ready to continue the outdoor adventures. Here's exactly what keeps bugs from biting you.

For outdoor concerts: BugBand Wristbands via bugband.net, shutterstockInstead of having to figure out how you're going to fit a bottle of bug spray into your tiny clutch at a concert, why not wear protection around your wrist? Since they're likely to match the wristbands that come with outdoor jams, no one will know that your band is actually making sure mosquitoes stay far, far away. Each band is DEET-free and will repel insects for up to 120 hours. For stylish footwear to wear to your next concert, these cute summer shoes are about to sell out.

For beach retreats: Rocky Mountain Oils Bug Off! Essential Oils via rockymountainoils.com, shutterstockMastering your Vinyasa flow on a beach somewhere exotic (and Instagram worthy)? While you probably already know to use sunscreen when you're striking a headstand on the sand, you want to also add an effective repellent to ward off bugs. This natural oil blend—made with citronella, cedarwood, lavender, peppermint, Eucalyptus, thyme, and lemongrass—ideal for your yoga bag. Nama-stay-away mosquitoes!

For All Over: Skincando Combat-Ready Bug Repellant via follain.com, shutterstockIf you're more of a one-stop-shop type of person, you want a repellent that you can trust, without doubting if it'll actually work. This trendy repellant may have a sleek design but what's impressive is its history: originally formulated to help protect U.S. troops overseas from mosquitos and sand fleas, this potent, toxic-free blend is now ready to go with you on your lakeside getaway.

For a long hike: PARA'KITO Wristband via us.parakito.com, shutterstockFinally going to trek some of the Appalachian Trail? Or inspired by Wild and going to trek solo on the Pacific Crest Trail? Since you know you'll be outdoors for an extended period of time, pack on of these small—but durable!—reusable wristband. A slit in the band allows you to insert a pellet that's made with a unique blend of essential oils that mask the human scent, providing 15 days of 24/7 protection. Bonus? It's waterproof too!

For boat rides or rooftops: Duluth Trading No Fly Zone Headband via duluthtrading.com, shutterstockProblem: You want to let your hair run wild and fry in the summer breeze but you're worried about insects getting trapped in your locks. Also a problem: Most wristbands don't exactly go with your summer dress. For a trendy way to stay protected, try this headband that's designed with an odorless, invisible technology that protects against bugs.

For sleeping under the stars: Duluth Trading No Fly Zone Insect Repellent Funnel Neck Hoodie via duluthtrading.com, shutterstockThose warm temperatures make it possible to camp outside—even if it's just your backyard—and count stars until you fall asleep. However, nighttime is also when mosquitoes may prey, so you need to do double-duty to avoid bites. Wear this neck hoodie with fabric that wards off bugs and a style that prevents them from crawling under the seams.



