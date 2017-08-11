After 20 minutes iStock/AstridCirculation improves in the hands and feet. Find out what helped ex-smokers finally quit. Excerpt from I Know You Like to Smoke, But You Can Quit—Now , copyright © Andreas Jopp, 2014. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available wherever books are sold. I Know You Like to Smoke, But You Can Quit—Now

After 2 hours Syda Productions/shutterstockPulse, heartbeat, and blood pressure normalize. In the case of pregnant women: the heartbeat of the unborn child also returns to normal.

After 8 hours Phonlamai Photo/shutterstockCarbon monoxide is reduced and no longer stops oxygen from reaching the blood cells. Your cells have a much better supply of oxygen. In the case of pregnant women: Your unborn child also receives more oxygen.

After 24 hours igorstevanovic/ShutterstockYour risk of heart attack drops.

After 48 hours Nenad Aksic/ShutterstockNicotine is completely eliminated from your body.

After 2 days istock/wundervisualsYour sense of smell and taste improve and return.

After 3 days Antonio Guillem/ShutterstockBreathing improves significantly. The little hairs on the lungs (cilia) recover. They transport particles from the lungs. A good sign: You cough more because more and more dirt and toxic substances are being removed from the lungs.

After 1 week Andrey_Popov/ShutterstockBlood pressure falls.

After 3 months iStock/ImageSourceOn average lung capacity rises by 39 percent and shortness of breath is reduced. Skin tone also improves.

After 3 to 9 months istock/Michelle GibsonSmokers cough and susceptibility to infections are reduced because the lungs can now clean themselves.

After 12 months r.classen/ShutterstockThe risk of cardiovascular disease is halved.

After 5 years Poprotskiy-Alexey/ShutterstockThe risk of stomach, mouth, throat, esophageal, and lung cancer is halved.

After 5 to 10 years Pressmaster/ShutterstockDepending on how much you have smoked, within this period, the risk of cardiovascular diseases, heart attack, and stroke reaches the same level as that of nonsmokers.

After 10 years iStock/paolo_toffaninCell and tissue that were precancerous have largely been replaced. The risk of lung cancer continues to drop. The risk of cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus, bladder, and kidneys continues to drop.

After 15 years istock/UberImagesYour risk of cancer is the same as that of a nonsmoker.

