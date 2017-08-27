Get a flu shot MAGNIFIER/Shutterstock You'll especially want to do this if you've got asthma. You'll especially want to do this if you've got asthma. (These are the silent signs you've got asthma.) Because both asthma and the flu are respiratory diseases, people with asthma may have more frequent and severe asthma attacks when they have the flu and are at greater risk for more severe illness and life-threatening complications.

If you're bothered by ragweed and mold... aaronj9/Shutterstock You'll want to limit your outside activities. If you are outdoors, shower and change your clothes when you come in to get rid of the pollen that may stick to you. You'll want to limit your outside activities. If you are outdoors, shower and change your clothes when you come in to get rid of the pollen that may stick to you. (Here's how to allergy-proof every room of your house.) Keep your child away from leaf-raking if they are allergic to mold. And if you are allergic, wear a NIOSH N95 mask to reduce exposure to small particles. Children with allergies should avoid hay rides. Try one of these fun fall activities instead

Avoid bonfires and fireplaces Olena Kibryk/Shutterstock Especially if you have asthma. The smoke can trigger an attack. It also tends to get cold quickly on fall nights—another common asthma trigger. Here's Especially if you have asthma. The smoke can trigger an attack. It also tends to get cold quickly on fall nights—another common asthma trigger. Here's how to prevent an asthma attack

Wash your hands Sakdawut Tangtongsap/ShutterstockYou'll want to steer clear of cold and flu viruses, which could make your asthma and allergy symptoms even worse. Think you know the best way to get rid of germs? You might be wrong. These are the five most common hand-washing mistakes that might be making you sick.

Install a new furnace filter Charles Knowles/ShutterstockDo this before turning the heat on. Look for one with a MERV 11 or 12 disposable high efficiency media filter. (These are the 10 home maintenance tasks you'll regret if you forget.) Change it every one to three months and have your heating unit inspected and serviced very six months. Leave the fan on to create a 'whole house' air filtration system to remove tiny particles that can trigger allergies and asthma.

Consult an allergist Photographee.eu/ShutterstockSee an allergist to pinpoint what's causing your allergy and asthma symptoms. With allergy tests, an allergist can identify the cause of your suffering and determine the right treatment to stop it. To find an allergist and learn more about allergies and asthma, visit allergyandasthmarelief.org.



