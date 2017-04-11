Content continues below ad

When to get checked out

It's true that if your knee hurts, you shouldn't automatically assume it's RA. But if you feel joint pain, stiffness, or swelling that lasts for four to six weeks, go to the doctor, urges Dr. Wright. She may want to consider RA or another autoimmune condition like lupus. Perhaps too, you feel bad overall: achy joints, fatigue, low-grade fevers. After two weeks, that's another time to get checked out. Or if you've had several cases of joint symptoms over the past few years, even if it affects different joints, you want to see your doc as well, she advises. "Waiting doesn't make RA go away. It's better to come in and get checked. Once damage happens to joints, we're not that great at reversing it, so finding it early is always best," she says.