Don't mix meds

istock/dolgachov

Obviously you want to know which medications you're taking and how they could interact. It's especially important when it comes to sex after a heart attack. For example, Dr. Miller notes that if you or your partner have been taking erectile dysfunction meds such as Viagra, Cialis, or Levitra, you should not have taken a nitroglycerin medication such as Imdur or sublingual glyceryl trinitrate (GTN) for at least 72 hours. Nitroglycerin extended release capsules are designed to help relieve chest pain for people with coronary artery disease, making it easier for blood to flow to the heart, according to WebMD. However, there can be some serious side effects from overlapping an ED medication with your nitroglycerin drugs. Know your meds and reach out to your doctor if you have any questions.