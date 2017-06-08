Content continues below ad

Low testosterone

Lower levels of the male sex hormone testosterone are linked to many health problems and conditions including reduced sexual desire, sleep loss, mood changes and more. "It also runs in families so it is a good idea to ask your relatives about low testosterone levels," Dr. Parekattil says. While taking testosterone replacement therapy may seem enticing for many millennials looking to supercharge their vitality, there are risks associated with this practice including testicle shrinkage and reduced sperm production. "If there were a male birth control pill, it would be testosterone based." Get your levels tested and talk to your doctor about whether the benefits of testosterone therapy outweigh the risks in your case. There are natural ways to boost testosterone too including weight lifting.