Teen’s Sickle Cell Disease ‘Reversed’ with Groundbreaking Therapy
A new drug provides hope for the approximately 90,000 Americans with sickle cell disease.
chairoij/ShutterStockImagine having your spleen removed, undergoing a double hip replacement, and receiving monthly blood transfusions to prevent severe pain attacks, all by the age of 13. That was the life of a teenager in France with sickle cell disease (SCD) until October 2014, when he received experimental gene therapy as part of a clinical study. Now, he’s completely off all medications and his SCD is essentially gone, making him the hopeful poster child for the world’s first effective sickle cell disease therapy. (Don’t these medical miracles that doctors can’t explain.)
“Standard treatments were not able to control his SCD symptoms … [but] since receiving the stem cell transplant with LentiGlobin, he has been free from severe symptoms and has resumed normal activities, without the need for further transfusions,” said study author Marina Cavazzana, MD, PhD, of Necker Hospital in Paris, France, where the trial was conducted, in a news release.
SCD is a inherited blood disorder where sufferers have sickle hemoglobin, an abnormal form of the oxygen-carrying protein which changes the shape of red blood cells (from a flexible disc shape to a rigid crescent one), making it hard for them to pass through blood vessels and often causing blockages that slow or stop the flow of oxygen-rich blood to nearby tissues, causing sudden and severe pain. Sickled red blood cells also die after 10 to 20 days, compared to normal ones which can live up to 120; this can cause the body to have trouble keeping up with red blood cell production, leading to anemia. A stem-cell transplant is currently the only curative option for patients, but fewer than 18 percent of patients are able to find a matching donor.
That is until now. The 13-year-old boy (known as Patient 1204) had bone marrow extracted, which was then genetically altered with the drug LentiGlobin BB305 so that his body made normal, healthy red blood cells instead of the sickle cells it was creating before. After just six months, the proportions of sickled red cells in his blood were significantly lower than those in untreated SCD patients. Now more than 15 months since the treatment, his body is still producing normal red blood cells and he hasn’t experience any SCD-related episodes or hospitalizations, according to the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
“I’ve worked in gene therapy for a long time and we make small steps and know there’s years more work. But here you have someone who has received gene therapy and has complete clinical remission—that’s a huge step forward,” Deborah Gill, PhD, of the gene medicine research group at the University of Oxford in England told BBC.
Scientists plan to test the drug on other sickle cell disease patients to see if the results are replicated.
MORE: This Grandmother Beat Cancer in a Groundbreaking 20-Minute Treatment
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Video
More About Conditions
This Type of Cancer is Hitting Millennials Really Hard
Compared with adults born in 1950, people born around 1990 have two and four times the odds of developing colon and rectal cancers, respectively, according to new research in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Here are 10 things you need to know.